AHMEDABAD, India, July 31perso, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's largest Multi System Operator (MSO) and a leading Wired Broadband player, today, announced its association with leading Bollywood young Superstar Kartik Aaryan and India's National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as the new brand ambassadors for GTPL.

Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna connect with GTPL as Brand Ambassadors Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited

Kartik Aaryan, a multi award-winning Bollywood actor, is known for his charm, wit, versatility and universal appeal, especially among the millennials and the Gen Z. The fact that he is a self-made star and has achieved such success in the industry makes him an icon for the young India. As a result of his growing popularity, he has gained immense admiration overseas as the youngest actor to ever do so. Being from a middle-class family, Kartik Aaryan brings earnestness to his performance and a relatability factor - making him a favorite of brands.

Rashmika Mandanna has tugged heartstrings of millions across the country. She is a versatile, award-winning Pan India actor, both critically and commercially acclaimed for her acting prowess in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi & Tamil Cinema. Rashmika's reach and mass appeal within the Indian market is incredible. She topped Forbes India's list of most influential actors, thus making her a perfect fit for the brand.

Kartik and Rashmika will be featured in GTPL's upcoming advertising campaigns across all media channels, including television, print, outdoor and digital as the Brand Ambassadors. The campaign aims to communicate the strengths of Digital Cable TV and break the perception of it being an outdated technology. The #AbKeZamaneKaConnection relates to the high-quality HD Digital Cable TV, High-speed Broadband and OTT aggregation services offered by GTPL.

Commenting on this association Mr. Aniruddhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Ltd said, "We are delighted to welcome Superstars Kartik and Rashmika onboard as our brand ambassadors. Both of them bring fresh energy and authenticity to everything they do and have built a connection with the audience, which is also exactly what our brand does – builds Connections Dil Se! We look forward to working with them to take our brand to new heights."

"I am extremely excited to be associated with GTPL. The brand is known for quality and innovation, and I am proud to represent it as a brand ambassador. I believe in the brand's values and philosophy, and I look forward to working with them.", Kartik commented on his association with the brand.

Rashmika on her association with GTPL commented, "I am thrilled to be associated with GTPL as a Brand Ambassador. I believe that the relationships built with the audience through their reliable and high-quality services helps customers to stay connected with information, entertainment and much more. I am really looking forward to this association and can't wait to see where it takes us."

ABOUT GTPL

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is amongst the leading Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500 plus towns across India in 22 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand. As on June 30, 2023, the Company has approximately 9.05 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 9,60,000 Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband homepass of about 5.40 million.

