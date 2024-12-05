KuCoin Lists GOATS, Enhancing Gaming Experiences in the TON Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of GOATS (GOATS) on their platform, offering users more diversified options with unique gaming experiences, while leveraging the power of TON.

GOATS is a pioneering meme gaming platform within the TON ecosystem, where users can engage in a series of meme-themed games, such as dice rolls and spin wheels. The platform aims to be the central hub for Degen gaming within the TON community, differentiating itself with a strong focus on memes.

Powered by the vibrant TON ecosystem, GOATS has a total user base of more than 20 million, and 11 million+ monthly active users, making it one of the top 5 trending projects on TON. It offers a wide range of games where users can enjoy the gaming experience by playing with their token while earning real $TON at the same time. This integration provides a seamless and interactive experience for the users, aligning with KuCoin's mission to provide innovative and user-friendly services to its global users.

GOATS (GOATS) is currently available for deposit with support for the TON-Jetton network, with its trading commencing at 10:00 AM UTC on December 5, 2024. Withdrawals are set to open at 10:00 AM UTC on December 6, 2024, ensuring that users have full control over their assets quickly after trading starts.

As People's Exchange, KuCoin is committed to expanding the horizons of digital assets by supporting projects like GOATS. For more information about the trading schedule and to learn more about GOATS, please refer to KuCoin's Official Announcement .

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 37 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

