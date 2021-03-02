LCM Partners wins two Private Debt Investor 2020 awards

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners is proud to announce that it has won two Private Debt Investor Awards for 2020: European Distressed Debt Investor of the Year and Global Fundraising of the Year.

Private Debt Investor is the publication of record for private debt, tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world's private credit markets. Its annual awards are now in their eighth year with winners selected based on votes received from the publication's readers, including private debt industry participants and the institutional investor community.

This is LCM's fifth win in the European Distressed Debt category having previously been successful in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. LCM's flagship strategy acquires performing, rescheduled and non-performing consumer and SME loans, and these awards are recognition of the firm's position at the forefront of the asset class for over 22 years.

In 2020, LCM was fundraising for both its flagship strategy and its more recently launched specialty finance direct lending strategy. The Global Fundraising of the Year award acknowledges the firm's achievements in raising capital from North American, European and Asian institutional investors including many of the top 300 largest pension funds globally.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:

"We are truly humbled by the support we have received from our Limited Partners over the last 12 months, and are pleased to have won these two Private Debt Investor awards. We must now do our upmost to reward their faith.

"The banking sector is undergoing unprecedented change due to the low interest rate environment and regulatory legislation implemented since the global financial crisis. As Government income support schemes are withdrawn globally in 2021, the need for greater balance sheet efficiencies will only become more acute and we expect this to drive large-scale opportunities in the European consumer and SME loan market. Thanks to the support of our Limited Partners, we are looking forward to what should be an extremely productive few years ahead."

Notes to Editors:



LCM is a leading European alternatives asset manager based in London, which specialises in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing in and managing credit portfolios, LCM has approximately €5.1 billion of drawn and/or committed capital and has invested in over 2,500 portfolios of performing, re-scheduled and non-performing loans.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu.

