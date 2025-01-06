LLOYD REBRANDS TO "OWN THE MOMENTS" TO EMBRACE CHANGING MARKETS AND BECOME A GLOBAL LIFESTYLE BRAND

SULINGEN, Germany, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LLOYD, a leader in premium footwear and lifestyle products since 1888, is excited to reveal a fresh brand identity. This rebrand is all about embracing change and moving forward to become a global lifestyle brand. With the new brand claim, "Own the Moments", LLOYD is ready to inspire joy, confidence, and style in its customers.

Crafting a Vision & Mission for the Future

LLOYD's new vision, Fuel a Positive Lifestyle, captures the brand's belief in a dynamic, optimistic and holistic approach to life. LLOYD's mission is to build an aspirational lifestyle brand that connects with people across multiple product categories in diverse countries. By offering creative designs, LLOYD aims to inspire and deliver meaningful impact to its customers, no matter where they are.

Brand Promise: Joy, Confidence, and Style

LLOYD's rebrand is built on three key pillars:

Joy: Bringing happiness into every interaction with our customers.

Bringing happiness into every interaction with our customers. Confidence: Offering high-quality products that customers can trust.

Offering high-quality products that customers can trust. Style: Designing products that look good in every part of life.

The new brand look features a modern logo wordmark with timeless serif fonts, a nod to LLOYD's heritage of elegance and sophistication. It's paired with a fresh new symbol: the "Wings of Inspiration", which represent LLOYD's drive to move forward and inspire others. A fresh new color palette - featuring brick red and dark mint - completes the look, perfectly blending tradition with a vision for the future.

"The world is changing, and so are we," says Andreas Schaller, CEO of LLOYD Lifestyle GmbH. "Our rebrand is all about responding to what today's consumers want while staying true to our roots. This rebrand represents our commitment to quality, modernity, and craftsmanship. With the wings of inspiration, we are here to energize and empower our customers to own the moments that matter most to them and as we grow, we'll continue to offer the same timeless quality and style that LLOYD has been known for over 137 years."

"We are really excited about this next chapter for LLOYD" says Param Singh, owner of ARKLYZ Group and LLOYD Lifestyle GmbH. "For us, this rebrand is more than just a visual transformation. It is a promise to our customers that we will be with them every step of the way. The new brand logo, symbol and claim are rooted in LLOYD's proud legacy, but also reflect the ambition to become a truly global lifestyle brand."

Looking Ahead

LLOYD will showcase its new brand look at major global trade fairs, including Who's Next in Paris (January 20–22, 2025), CIFF in Copenhagen (January 31–February 2, 2025), and MICAM in Milan (February 18–20, 2025). At each event, LLOYD will reveal its new visual identity and the Fall/Winter 2025 product collection.

About Arklyz

Arklyz was founded in 2018 by Param Singh, owner & CEO of Arklyz Group. Based in Stans, Switzerland, Arklyz Group AG is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports and lifestyle. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing. Arklyz owns The Athlete's Foot, Asphaltgold, Intersocks, Arkrod and several global licenses or wholesale distribution for brands like Salomon, HEAD, Nordica, Mammut, Crocs, Adidas, Hey Dude etc.

About LLOYD

Since 1888, LLOYD is the market leader in the premium footwear sector in German-speaking and Scandinavian countries. For the last 136 years, LLOYD has stood for the highest quality in shoe production. Based on its omni-channel strategy, the company sells its collections worldwide, in 48 countries at around 2,800 points of sale. LLOYD operates 35 concept stores in major cities in Germany as well as in other major cities like Copenhagen, Lima, Vienna, and Beijing as well as through international online platform, LLOYD.COM. LLOYD also offers high-quality leather goods such as jackets, bags, and belts to match the shoe collections for men and women. The company employs over 1,500 people including almost 500 in Germany.

Press Contact:

LLOYD Lifestyle GmbH

Godo Kraemer

Hans-Hermann-Meyer-Str.1

27232 Sulingen / Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 4271 940 211

Email: [email protected]

Homepage: LLOYD.COM

PR Agency:

MASALI GmbH

Valerie Betz

Heinrich-Roller-Str. 16B

10405 Berlin / Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 30 2325794 14

Email: [email protected]

Homepage: masali.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591084/LLOYD_Lifestyle_GmbH_Logo.jpg