LX Pantos Indonesia Strengthens CSR Commitment Through Community Renovation Initiatives

SEOUL, South Korea and BEKASI, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos Indonesia has completed renovation works at SDN Cicau 02 and SDN Gandasari 01, two elementary schools in Bekasi, West Java, as part of its 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Situated near the company's logistics center in Cikarang, the project reflects LX Pantos Indonesia's ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and contributing to sustainable development in the regions where it operates.

Opening ceremony for the SDN Cicau 02 renovation project in Bekasi, Indonesia

The renovation was undertaken to create a safer, more comfortable, and more conducive learning environment for students, teachers, and the broader school community. By enhancing essential facilities, LX Pantos Indonesia aims to support education and help strengthen the foundation for future local talent.

The opening ceremonies were attended by representatives from LX Pantos Indonesia, the schools, local parents, community members, and the company's contractor partner, underscoring the broad support for the initiative.

School representatives welcomed the improvements, noting that the upgraded facilities would help foster a more positive environment for learning and active participation. Parents also expressed their appreciation, saying the project would help encourage children's enthusiasm for school and support their aspirations.

"This project reflects our commitment to creating practical, lasting value for the local community," said Kim Dong Hyun, Managing Director of LX Pantos Indonesia. "By improving the learning environment, we hope to better support students and teachers."

The initiative follows renovation activities carried out in 2025 at SMAN 1 Cikarang Pusat, SDN Ganda Mekar 02, and Musholla At-Tawabiin, further demonstrating LX Pantos Indonesia's continued efforts to create shared value through CSR activities and strengthen relationships with local stakeholders.

Aligned with LX Pantos' ESG vision, "Value Deliverer for People and the Planet," the project reaffirms the company's commitment to responsible business practices and long-term value creation.

About LX Pantos Indonesia

Established in 1997, LX Pantos Indonesia is a foreign investment company headquartered in Bekasi Regency, Indonesia, and a leading provider of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions offering services including international freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution, and cross-border transportation. As part of LX Pantos, a leading global logistics provider headquartered in Korea, the company delivers comprehensive logistics solutions through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.