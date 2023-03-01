MWC 2023: Huawei Launches Innovative Simplified Network and Data Center Solutions for the Intelligent World

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), Huawei successfully held its 5th Industry Digital Transformation Summit. Based on the requirements and pain points of enterprise network management efficiency, connection experience, data center (DC) security, and computing power, Huawei released a new series of advanced solutions for simplified networks, with which DCs can build a solid network foundation, leading to the development of new DCs, and unleashing digital innovation.

David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, and President of the Enterprise BG, delivered an opening speech Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG, delivered a keynote speech

In his opening speech, David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, and President of the Enterprise BG, said, "Huawei will deepen our roots in the enterprise market and continue our pursuit of innovation. We are ready to use leading technologies and dive deep into scenarios. Together with our partners, we will enable industry digitalization, help SMEs access intelligence, and promote sustainable development, creating new value together."

The Use of Digital Technologies to Move Towards a more Intelligent World

Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Digital Technology Leads the Way to the Intelligent World". He stated, "Archimedes, a great Greek physicist, said, 'Give me a place to stand and I shall move the earth.' Digital technology is the right place for us to help industries go digital. Huawei will focus on connectivity, computing, cloud, and other digital technologies. We will continue inspiring innovation to drive industry digital transformation. Together, let's build a fully connected, intelligent world!"

Simplified network solutions: new products for four fields, building a solid network foundation

Huawei is committed to helping enterprises build intelligent cloud-networks with cloud-network synergy, simplified architecture, and energy-saving features, thereby maximizing digital productivity and creating the ultimate experience. We will continue to work with customers to build next-generation network infrastructure to better serve all industries.

Smart campus: Huawei redefines campus networks and launches the Next-Generation enterprise flagship core switch CloudEngine S16700, first enterprise-level Wi-Fi 7 AP AirEngine 8771-X1T, along with first 50G PON OLT and optical terminal product.

Easy branch: Huawei launches the industry's first simplified hyper-converged branch solution.

Huawei launches the industry's first simplified hyper-converged branch solution. Single OptiX: Huawei launches the industry's first end-to-end optical service unit (OSU) product portfolio.

Huawei launches the industry's first end-to-end optical service unit (OSU) product portfolio. Cloud WAN: Huawei defines a brand-new cloud WAN and launches the NetEngine 8000 series routers oriented to the all-service intelligent router platform in the cloud era.

DC solution: Four industry-first products and product portfolios, unleashing the power of digital innovation

Huawei focuses on data center infrastructure innovation, leads the development of new data centers, helps enterprises cope with uncertain threats, ensures ultimate service experience, processes massive and diversified computing power, and brings data centers more green, more reliability, and more efficiency.

For large enterprises, Huawei launches the industry's first multi-layer DC ransomware protection solution powered by network-storage collaboration, the industry's first unified DC DR product portfolio featuring storage and optical connection coordination (SOCC), and CloudEngine 16800-X, which is the industry's first DC switch designed for diversified computing power.

For SMEs, Huawei also launches OceanStor Dorado 2000 and OceanProtect X3000, which are the industry's first entry-level storage combination based on the active-active architecture.

Building a Better Future for the Digital Economy, Together, with Leading Practices.

Juan De Dios Navarro Caballero, councillor of Alicante province, Spain, stated, "Huawei's SDN-based CloudFabric Solution and All-Wireless Campus Network Solution enable network automation, intelligent O&M, and ubiquitous connectivity. Through these solutions, the government offices of Alicante province are now more efficient, and offer a better user experience for public services. The province has seen faster digital transformation along with digital economy development."

Faith Burn, CIO of Eskom, a South African electric power company, shared the company's digital transformation methodology and practical experience. She stressed that Eskom seeks to work with partners that can help realize the company's digital vision, saying that, "It is very important to find capable partners to realize our digital vision. Eskom would like to collaborate with OEMs like Huawei to build advanced electricity ICT infrastructure to achieve comprehensive digitalization."

Steven Zhu, President of Partner Development and Management of Huawei Enterprise BG, mentioned that "Huawei is committed to working with partners to complement each other, motivate partners to support customers proactively, and serve customers well together."

In the future, Huawei will continue to invest and innovate, working alongside global customers and partners to deeply integrate ICT, accelerate digital transformation, promote digital economy development and speed up the realization of the intelligent world within industries, in order to create new value.

