MWC2024: Huawei Releases Next-gen Smart City Solutions to Accelerate City Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC 2024, Huawei released its next-gen smart city solutions at a roundtable event themed "Building City Intelligent Twins to Accelerate City Intelligence". Government industry experts from Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and China gathered to discuss hot smart city topics, aiming to facilitate government digitalization and accelerate city intelligence.

Smart city construction is rapidly advancing, and the growing intricacy of urban management necessitates fresh architectures and technologies to promote the ongoing upgrade of city digitalization. City Intelligent Twins represent a future-oriented, next-gen digital city technical architecture. Based on technologies such as IoT sensing, high-speed connectivity, cloud computing, big data, and AI foundation models, this architecture helps build an integrated intelligent system featuring cloud-network-edge-device synergy, integrate all-domain data for city governance, ensure continuous operations, enable smooth running and self-optimization for the city, and ultimately make the city smarter.

Zhou Hongquan, COO of Government Public Services Digitalization BU of Huawei, said, "The innovative city intelligent twins architecture is Huawei's latest achievement in core smart city technologies and applications. It helps city managers optimize operations efficiency of the city, improves residents' quality of life, and provide powerful support for the sustainable development of smart cities."

Based on the city intelligent twins architecture, Huawei works with global partners to build new digital infrastructures to achieve efficient city governance and accelerate city intelligence. In practice, Huawei has successfully improved the collaboration efficiency of urban management departments by 40% and the efficiency of handling public opinion incidents by 30%.

During the conference, Huawei showcased advanced solutions such as smart city IOC, government services, and city foundation models, striving to enhance city governance. The IOC integrates the functions of city perception, operation management, collaborative command, and decision-making analysis, and is the "center" of city operation management. The government services solution leverages the AI assistant to deliver pleasant and intelligent government service handling experiences. City foundation models are applied to city operation, management, command, and services to improve quality while increasing efficiency, building a foundation for city intelligence.

In the future, the Government Public Services Digitalization BU will continue to team up with global partners, and use advanced ICTs as well as the open and converged city intelligent twins architecture to contribute to smart city construction, enabling cities to sense, think, and evolve.