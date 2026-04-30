NABA, NUOVA ACCADEMIA DI BELLE ARTI EXPANDS IN LONDON AND STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN THE UK MARKET WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF DIEGO MATTIOLO

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, announces the appointment of Diego Mattiolo as School Director and Head of Education of its new London campus, with courses starting from in the 2026/2027 Academic Year.

The appointment marks a strategic step in the evolution of NABA's educational model and strengthens the Academy's presence in the UK market, at a time when the country is increasingly focusing on creative education to meet the growing demand for skills in the cultural and creative industries.

Diego Mattiolo School Director and Head of Education NABA London campus.

With over ten years of international experience in academic management, Diego Mattiolo brings to NABA strong expertise in leading multicultural teams and developing dynamic, student-centred learning environments. His international profile, combined with his strong roots in the UK context, will be key to positioning the new campus within one of the world's most dynamic and stimulating environments for creativity and artistic professions. As Mattiolo underlines, the goal is to build an international learning environment enriched by the care and craftsmanship typical of Italian expertise, with an inclusive, project-driven approach capable of connecting students directly with the professional world.

Building on the experience and heritage of its Milan and Rome campuses, NABA brings to London a distinctive element: Italian know-how, globally recognised in the fields of design, fashion and visual arts. This heritage is understood not only as a cultural legacy, but as a design-driven approach that integrates research, experimentation and making. It translates into an educational model that combines creative vision with practical application, in line with the purpose: "Through Artistic Intelligence we nurture people to design a new tomorrow."

From September 2026, NABA London will offer Bachelor's degrees in Design, Fashion Design and Fashion Marketing Management, accredited by Regent's University London. The academic offering is defined by an interdisciplinary, project-based approach, built around the "learning by doing" model. Small class sizes, with lab practical up to 28 students, theoretical classes up to 40, will enable direct and continuous interaction with faculty, supporting a highly education focused on individual development and the exploration of each student's creative talent. Hands-on experience will play a central role through dedicated spaces including the Design Lab, Fashion Design Lab and Textile & Knitwear Lab. They will allow students to work on real briefs, develop practical skills, and engage with professional methodologies and dynamics, in dialogue with leading industry players. The campus is located within Here East, an ecosystem where education, industry and research coexist.

Within the London landscape, this approach also translates into an accessible and merit-driven education, with scholarships of up to £7,000, depending on the eligibility round, awarded to students who demonstrate commitment and talent. The scholarship is awarded as a tuition fee reduction for the first year of study and may be continued into the second and third years, subject to the recipient meeting the required academic progression and performance criteria set by the Academy.

Info on: www.naba.ac.uk

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