NEXT LEVEL AVIATION® Enters into Channel Partner Agreement with Honeywell

Next Level Aviation® continues to strengthen OEM relationships with Honeywell Channel Partner status

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Aviation® (NLA) , a leader in the global distribution of used serviceable materials (USM), has entered into a multi-year Channel Partner agreement with Honeywell. This agreement reinforces Next Level Aviation's position as a trusted link in aerospace OEM aftermarket supply chains. It also further enhances Next Level Aviation's leadership position as a global distributor of USM, primarily supporting Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines.

This Channel Partner agreement between Honeywell and Next Level Aviation pairs the resources and technical expertise of Honeywell with the sales, marketing and delivery expertise of Next Level Aviation®. This powerful combination provides our global customer base of airlines, leasing companies and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) shops with significant value through cost savings and just in time delivery.

The Channel Partner agreement provides for the following:

Preferred pricing on Honeywell parts

Access to Honeywell's website and technical data

The ability to send parts directly to Honeywell repair stations for repair

Discounted Honeywell repair pricing

Next Level Aviation® Chairman & CEO, Jack Gordon stated, "We are excited to announce this new Channel Partner relationship with Honeywell. We would like to thank and look forward to working with the Honeywell team to better support the global commercial aviation aftermarket. This is now the second formal, major OEM relationship Next Level Aviation® has executed recently, which clearly enhances NLA's position globally as one of the leading distributors of USM and providers of repair management services for commercial aircraft and jet engine."

Mike Dreyer, Next Level Aviation's Executive Vice President of Sales & Procurement further commented, "Honeywell has been a partner with Next Level Aviation for over ten years. Establishing a formal agreement for this partnership was an easy choice for us. We are excited to strengthen our alliance with Honeywell and deliver exceptional OEM repairs to our customers."

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL AVIATION®

Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level Aviation® specifically focuses on stocking USM for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367849/Next_Level_Aviation_Logo.jpg