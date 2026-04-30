No Script, Just Stories: S.Pellegrino's 'Dinner Dialogues' Captures the Real, Genuine Bonds that Lewis Hamilton and His Friends Bring to the Table

S.Pellegrino puts meaningful connection at the heart of its new global activation by transforming its iconic bottle into a series of thought-provoking questions, brought to life through Lewis Hamilton's unscripted conversation with lifelong friends

MILAN, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S.Pellegrino®, the iconic premium Italian sparkling water, today announced the launch of its new global brand activation, 'Dinner Dialogues,' featuring legendary driver Lewis Hamilton. S.Pellegrino has long been associated with table – and all the life affirming and memorable experiences that happen around it. For this new activation, S.Pellegrino has transformed its iconic bottle label into a series of thought provoking questions that spark conversation, connection and shared experiences—encouraging everyone to bring their best selves to the table.

S.Pellegrino's limited-edition bottles feature thought-provoking questions, designed to inspire meaningful conversation at the table.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/s_pellegrino/9395751-en-dinner-dialogues-lewis-hamilton-and-friends-bring-to-the-table

At the heart of the Dinner Dialogues activation is a memorable dinner that reunites Lewis Hamilton and 3 of his lifelong friends. Full of shared stories and moments of connection, inspired by the questions posed by the brand.

"I've always loved spending time around the table with my friends and family, but with my schedule, it's not easy to find the time as often as I'd like. Time passes so quickly, so to sit down with S.Pellegrino and some of my oldest friends and just let the conversation flow was really special," said Hamilton. "We reconnected over shared memories and even discovered a few new things about each other along the way. It's a reminder of how great it can be to get together, to chat openly and honestly, and that finding connections is something we should all prioritise."

"There is no place more genuine than the table – taking a seat alongside people you love, settling into an amazing meal, and sharing your most authentic selves. That's S.Pellegrino's truest brand belief, and I'm thrilled to see it come to life with Lewis Hamilton and his three lifelong friends in 'Dinner Dialogues'," said Elisa Gregori, Global Chief Growth Officer, Nestlé Waters and Premium Beverages. "Creating this experience with Lewis is an incredible opportunity to extend our passion for bringing people together, to connect more meaningfully with consumers around the world, and to show how S.Pellegrino elevates and transforms the experience at the table."

'Dinner Dialogues' is a captivating short documentary film of Lewis Hamilton engaging in an unscripted conversation with his closest childhood friends. Prompted by the very questions found on S.Pellegrino's new special edition bottles—like "what dream have you quietly kept alive"—their spontaneous exchanges, personal revelations, and never-before-heard stories show the power of S.Pellegrino to bring out the best in us and our connections, and inspire global audiences to engage in deeper, more meaningful experiences at the table.

The campaign film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Lana Wilson (produced by Capisco & Washington Square films) and developed by global creative agency Ogilvy. Lana Wilson: "For me, a great question cuts through the noise. It can move us past small talk and into something real - stories, memories, conversations that will stay with you forever. That's where connection really starts. That's what I want people to experience from the film."

Watch the full 'Dinner Dialogues' film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoyvKfzfIak

S.Pellegrino will also host a series of real life, immersive 'Dinner Dialogue' experiences during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. The intimate dining experiences designed to bring people together around the table will take place in a specially crafted beachfront setting before moving on to Silverstone in July. S.Pellegrino will continue bringing its best to the table across major cultural events and branded experiences throughout the year, including at the Cannes Film Festival and S.Pellegrino's Young Chef Academy Competition events.

Consumers across global markets will also be able to participate in their own authentic 'Dinner Dialogues' experience by purchasing the limited edition S.Pellegrino bottles around the world across the rest of 2026.

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality, excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Sanpellegrino, with its iconic products and a history of over 120 years is the leading company in Italy in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, offering a wide range of mineral waters, aperitifs, and soft drinks.

Sanpellegrino has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

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