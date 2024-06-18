NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific Concludes with Stellar Attendance and Industry Participation

The spectacular three-day event attracted over 7,000 registrants from over 40 countries across Asia Pacific and the globe, in addition to participation from 238 exhibitors

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific, organised by the National Retail Federation (NRF) in the U.S. and global event organiser Comexposium, successfully wrapped up with stellar attendance and a resounding impact on the future of retail. Held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore on June 11-13, the three-day event attracted over 7,000 registrations and participation from 238 exhibitors from across Asia Pacific and the globe.

Themed "Fast Track Your Success", NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific featured more than 100 speakers across 60 sessions, including keynotes, panel discussions, special programmes and tours, addressing the latest trends, technologies, and strategies transforming the retail landscape in Asia Pacific.

Industry leaders from renowned companies such as AEON Group, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Central Retail Corporation (Thailand), Domino's, Fast Retailing (UNIQLO), Hermès, Mastercard, Moët Hennessy, Puma, Lotte Corporation, and Wumart, among others, shared their insights on topics ranging from omnichannel retailing and sustainable practices to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the evolution of customer experience.

"NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific met our expectations as an exhibitor in areas of attendance, thought leadership and influence. It's clear that this event is a pivotal platform for driving the future of retail, fostering meaningful connections and sparking transformative ideas," said Mette Krogh, Chief Marketing Officer, RELEX Solutions. "We are looking forward to leveraging the invaluable insights and connections gained at the event to propel our initiatives for Asia Pacific forward."

One of the highlights of NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific was the NRF Innovation Lab, showcasing the most visionary retail technologies available on the market today. Attendees had the opportunity to experience firsthand the advancements in areas such as AI, augmented reality, data analytics and Web3, which were set to power the new retail in the digital age.

"As a speaker, I was impressed by the breadth of topics covered and the depth of expertise shared at the conference," said Xu Ying, President, Wumei Technology Group. "The showcase of retail solutions at the expo, and the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices, have left a lasting impact. NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific has not only set a new standard for industry events but also solidified its influence as a cornerstone for retail thought leadership and innovation."

"The warm and favourable reception we have received from the retail communities spanning across India, Japan, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, and New Zealand strongly indicates a significant demand for a pan-regional retail event," said Ryf Quail, Managing Director, NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific, Comexposium. "The energy and enthusiasm from participants have been incredible, underscoring the dynamic and evolving nature of the retail industry in the region. We are proud to provide a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and innovation that drives the industry forward."

Looking ahead, NRF is excited to announce that NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific will take place on June 3-5, 2025, at the same iconic venue in Singapore. The upcoming event promises to build on the success of this year's show, with even more visionary speakers, pioneering technologies, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Rebooking has commenced for existing exhibitors now. For new exhibitors, bookings will open from July 1, 2024. Retail professionals, technology innovators, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to mark their calendars and join the largest and most influential retail conference in the Asia Pacific region.

