Omdia H1 2026: Hisense Ranks No. 1 Globally in 100-Inch-and-Above TV Shipments

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, ranked No. 1 globally in shipments of TVs 100 inches and above in H1 2026, according to Omdia, accounting for a 55.1% market share. The result reflects demand for larger, more immersive screens and Hisense's ability to bring premium big-screen experiences into more homes.

Building on this leadership, Hisense is putting the viewing experience first — turning display technology into more immersive, lifelike experiences. The UR9 Series advances RGB MiniLED technology by independently controlling red, green and blue light at the backlight source, delivering richer colors, deeper contrast and greater detail — so movies feel more cinematic, sports more vivid and every scene truer to life.

Hisense is also bringing premium MiniLED performance to consumers through the U7 and U6 Pro Series, powered by Hi-QLED MiniLED technology. By combining precise local dimming with Quantum Dot color, these TVs create brighter highlights, deeper blacks and more vibrant colors, helping viewers catch every detail in movies, sports and everyday content.

Hisense's large-screen expertise also extends to Laser TV, where the brand achieved more than 70% of global shipments in 2025. Put simply, more than two out of every three Laser TVs shipped globally were Hisense — demonstrating its longstanding commitment to redefining entertainment at home.

At IFA 2026, Hisense will take this vision further under the theme "Innovating a Brighter Life," showcasing how technology can create more intelligent, immersive and enjoyable experiences. The Hisense IFA Press Conference will take place from 15:00–16:00 on September 3 at the Innovation Stage, Messe Berlin, followed by the Hisense exhibition from September 4–8, 09:00–17:00 daily, in Hall 23a.

From market leadership to next-generation display innovation, Hisense continues to turn technology into experiences that help people see more, enjoy more and live brighter.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.