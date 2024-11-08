Palm Jebel Ali Project Surges Ahead in 2024: Milestones Achieved in Record Time for Dubai's Most Anticipated Development

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding's pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate, has marked significant progress in the development of Palm Jebel Ali in 2024, with the project progressing at pace to meet 2025 milestones.

Palm Jebel Ali Aerial Render Palm Jebel Ali three major contracts signing ceremony Groundbreaking ceremony of marine works on Palm Jebel Ali with Jan De Nul Dredging LTD

The development masterplan was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in May 2023, who said at the time; "Palm Jebel Ali will further strengthen our urban infrastructure and consolidate the city's emergence as one of the world's leading metropolises. This new groundbreaking project reflects our strategic development plan centred on raising the quality of life and happiness of residents."

The Palm Jebel Ali area received further recognition this year when His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the master plan for the 6.6 kilometre development of Jebel Ali Beach. The project includes a five-kilometre sandy beach, to be developed by Nakheel, as well as a 1.6-kilometre-long Mangrove Beach, to be developed by Dubai Municipality.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said; "At Nakheel we believe in developing dreams, inspired by the vision of our leaders and the hopes of our people. The rapid progress we are currently witnessing on ground at Palm Jebel Ali is testimony to the grand success of our key partnerships and our joint endeavours to ensure we deliver on our commitments."

Several key contracts for the project were awarded throughout 2024, including the construction of a new 6-kilometre road, the contracts for the island's marine works, dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, directly supporting the construction of villas. The first eight fronds of the project are expected to be site-ready for villa infrastructure and civil works by the first quarter of 2025.

Crucially, the contract for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of the project has also been awarded and are scheduled for completion by late 2026. Nakheel recently announced their partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority for the development of two substations on Palm Jebel Ali.

Video: Palm Jebel Ali

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552884/Nakheel_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552885/Nakheel_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552886/Nakheel_3.jpg