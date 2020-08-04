Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao: the COVID-19 pandemic will stimulate new growth across the e-sports industry

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao delivered a speech at the 2020 Global Esports Conference held in Pudong, Shanghai on August 1 at which he said, "Last year, Perfect World successfully assisted in the hosting of the 9th International DOTA2 Championships (TI9) in Shanghai. Looking ahead, we hope to join hands with the government as well as upstream and downstream partners across the industrial chain to promote mutually beneficial cooperation and create a win-win situation."

Dr. Xiao said in his speech that technological innovation is the growth engine for the e-sports industry. 5G+, artificial intelligence (AI) and VR/AR can all be expected to deliver an unprecedented sense of participation and experience to e-sports, consolidate the advantages of e-sports through a fusion of internet technology, entertainment and sports, attract and nurture more e-sports talents, disrupt the current e-sports business model, and promote the rapid development of the industry.

According to data from the game publishing committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, China's e-sports market generated actual revenue from sales of 71.936 billion yuan in the first half of 2020, an increase of some 55 percent compared to the prior-year period. China's e-sports user base reached 484 million, up nearly 10 percent. China has now become the world's largest e-sports market.

