Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao: the COVID-19 pandemic will stimulate new growth across the e-sports industry

Dr. Xiao said in his speech that technological innovation is the growth engine for the e-sports industry. 5G+, artificial intelligence (AI) and VR/AR can all be expected to deliver an unprecedented sense of participation and experience to e-sports, consolidate the advantages of e-sports through a fusion of internet technology, entertainment and sports, attract and nurture more e-sports talents, disrupt the current e-sports business model, and promote the rapid development of the industry.