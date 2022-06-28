Pijar Foundation and EdHeroes Network Strategic Agreement: Global Future Talent Alliance and EdHeroes Hub

The launch was attended by Surakarta king GPH Bhre Cakrahutomo Wira Sudjiwo, KGPAA Mangkunegara X , as well as representatives from the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia, Puteri Indonesia Foundation, Kisah Kasih Organization and more.

EdHeroes Advisory Board members Osama Obeidat, CEO of Queen Rania Teacher Academy, and Shaun Conway, founder and president of iXO Foundation, signed the memorandum and stressed the importance of EdHeroes being institutionalised in Indonesia Hub as there would be a lot of events with positive effects on education in the coming few years in the country.

EdHeroes is a global educational initiative, driven by the mission to unite, support and inspire families around the world by providing access to quality education. The EdHeroes Network already unites over 63,000 supporters and regularly hosts global and regional events. Some of their partners are: the World Bank Group, UNESCO IITE, Dream a Dream, Teach For All, Wolfram, Educate Girls, Educate! and more.

During the launch of EdHeroes Indonesian Hub, Pijar Foundation also announced the Global Future Talent Alliance initiative.

The "Global Future Talent Alliance" (GFTA), is a collaborative resource-sharing ecosystem on a mission to reform education for our next generation. To this end, GFTA will connect education innovators, philanthropies, and other organizations eager to test and scale initiatives to close the global talent gap. GFTA's resource-sharing mechanism allows innovative and experimental education initiatives to find financial resources needed and learn about best practices from around the world.

"The global skills gap is a critical issue for our current and future generations. We welcome all education reformers to join this alliance and break barriers together," said Cazadira Fediva Tamzil, Lead of GFTA by Pijar Foundation. In its first year, GFTA aspires to support 25 initiatives globally.

EdHeroes and Pijar Foundation recently met education innovators across Indonesia, including Princess Mangkubumi, the Royal family of Yogyakarta member, well-known as a youth movement and education activist. They are also taking part in the 2022 Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) conference in Bali, Asia's largest social investing convening seeking to drive capital toward impact.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847934/EdHeroes_Network.jpg

SOURCE EdHeroes Network