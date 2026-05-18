Prolight + Sound Guangzhou 2026: the world's largest entertainment and professional AV fair returns on 28 May

GUANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th edition of Prolight + Sound Guangzhou (PLSG) is set to open on 28 May and will run until 31 May at Areas A and B of the China Import and Export Fair Complex. As the flagship of the Prolight + Sound portfolio, and the world's largest entertainment and pro AV fair, this year's show features over 2,200 international exhibitors occupying an expanded 220,000 sqm. Diverse fringe events will deliver immersive product showcases designed to demonstrate cutting-edge breakthroughs, while also attracting new demographics and boosting business opportunities.

Leading exhibitors from around the world will be present at the show Unicorn Series: Xtage, offers an immersive experience combining cutting edge lighting, visuals, and audio

Numerous prominent exhibitors will participate this year, presenting the latest innovations from around the world across several market sectors including immersive cultural tourism, smart education, commercial installation, government project, and hospitality.

Attending companies include: ACME, ADAMSON, Alcon, ALLEN & HEATH, AVID, Audiocenter, Audio-technica, AXIOM, Biamp, BIK, BLAZE,BMB, Bosch, Bose Professional, CADAC, CELESTION, Coda Audio, Crestron, d&b audiotechnik, db Technologies, DAS Audio, Dante, DJ Power, DPA, EAW, Electro-Voice‌, EM Acoustics, Empower Tribe, EZ Pro, Faital PRO, Fidek, Fine Art, Focusrite, Funktion-One, Global Truss, GOLDENSEA, Gonsin, Harman International, Hikvision, ITC, KLING & FREITAG, Konig & Meyer, KV2, Longjoin Group, Martin Audio, MIDAS, Mode, Neutrik, NEXO, Nightsun, Peavey, Powersoft, QSC, RAM Audio, RCF, RME, Running man, SE Audiotechnik, Sennheiser, Shure, Skyworth, Stage Maker, Soundking, Taiden, Takstar , Thunderstone, Turbosound, TWAUDiO, and Yamaha.

Diverse fringe programme addresses ongoing industry transition within China and abroad

Unicorn Series : PLSG's premier live show is designed to go beyond static product displays by integrating lighting, audio, and visuals into an immersive stage performance that serves as a benchmark for creativity and real‑world application in stage design. This year, core audio support is provided by the L‑Acoustics.

: PLSG's premier live show is designed to go beyond static product displays by integrating lighting, audio, and visuals into an immersive stage performance that serves as a benchmark for creativity and real‑world application in stage design. This year, core audio support is provided by the L‑Acoustics. Video All in One Zone : experience a dedicated experimental and showcase space that highlights the NDI Alliance, which focuses on IP-based live production and streaming, demonstrating how network-based protocols are revolutionising professional video production by providing a single, unified language for all video communication. New applications include the enterprise and healthcare sectors.

: experience a dedicated experimental and showcase space that highlights the which focuses on IP-based live production and streaming, demonstrating how network-based protocols are revolutionising professional video production by providing a single, unified language for all video communication. New applications include the enterprise and healthcare sectors. Audio Vivid Park: PLSG has partnered with the China Association of Recording Engineers and The UHD World Association (UWA) to co-host the Audio Vivid Park showcase. This area will demonstrate an end-to-end deployment of Audio Vivid – a cutting-edge, open 3D spatial audio standard – and other spatial audio technologies across ecosystems like vehicles, homes, cultural tourism, wellness, and healthcare.

For visitor pre-registration, please click: https://onevor.messefrankfurt-event.com/#/basicInfo?exhId=740&source=PRNEWSWIRE

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