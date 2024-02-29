TAIPEI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated AORUS 16X, a brand-new 16-inch AI gaming laptop unveiled by the world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, is now available. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ 14th gen HX processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPU, AORUS 16X sets a new standard for performance. Equipped with GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology, it optimizes power management and gaming performance while enhancing generative AI applications. Boasting patented innovations like the 4-sided Super-slim Bezel design and supporting Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision®, it creates a cinematic audiovisual experience unparalleled in its class. It holds the TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification and Pantone® Validated color accuracy certification, which provide high comfort and confidence for extended use.

Redefining Gaming Standards! AORUS 16X AI Gaming Laptop is Now Available for Purchase

The AORUS 16X is powered by the latest Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 dedicated graphics card. With a maximum graphic power of up to 140W, it provides unmatched performance for gaming and creative tasks. The inclusion of NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology (DDS) ensures seamless switching between integrated and dedicated graphics for optimal performance. Additionally, the WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling technology features the Icy Touch design and 0dB Cooling, enabling efficient heat dissipation during heavy loads, or maintaining a noise-free environment during low loads.

On the software front, GIGABYTE introduces its exclusive AI Nexus, featuring AI Power Gear, AI Boost, and AI Generator utilities, enhancing performance and efficiency across various tasks. The user-friendly Copilot key provides quick access to Microsoft's Copilot in Windows, facilitating seamless AI assistance. Moreover, the combo of Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision® delivers a personalized cinematic experience, further enhancing the laptop's appeal.

In terms of design and endurance, the AORUS 16X excels with its 91% screen-to-body ratio and 4-sided Super-slim Bezel patented design, RGB light bar, and AORUS Beacon, depicting a trendy atmosphere on the cover. With a 99Wh battery capacity and PD 3.0 fast charging support, it ensures uninterrupted productivity and gaming sessions.

The GIGABYTE AI gaming laptop lineup also includes the flagship AORUS 17X; the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, and equipped with AI-specific Neural Processing Units (NPU), are also available for purchase. For more details, please visit the AORUS 16X product page: https://bit.ly/AORUS_16X_Laptop

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350988/Redefining_Gaming_Standards__AORUS_16X_AI_Gaming_Laptop_is_Now_Available_for_Pur_ID_46d5b677682e.jpg