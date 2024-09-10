Sigenergy Unveils Sigen Cloud: The Future of AI-Driven Management Systems

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy has launched its groundbreaking intelligent management platform, Sigen Cloud. Harnessing the power of advanced cloud computing and AI technologies, Sigen Cloud offers a secure, scalable, and real-time solution aimed at boosting operational efficiency, reducing O&M costs, improving decision-making, and enhancing service quality—empowering distributors and installers to stay competitive globally.

Sigen Cloud Platform

At the launch event, Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation. "Sigenergy is at the forefront of the solar industry, continually pushing the boundaries with advanced AI technologies. Our commitment to a customer-centric approach drives rapid advancements in both hardware and software to meet evolving needs and support sustainable growth for our partners."

Sigen Cloud is a comprehensive platform that integrates operational and maintenance management, addressing the limitations of traditional systems. It provides a robust solution for the industry, serving not just as a management tool but as a crucial decision-making hub and intelligent assistant, supporting full lifecycle management and operations.

During the event, Sigenergy outlined its core strategies, emphasizing the critical role of software in driving growth:

Continuous Innovation in Software and Hardware: Sigenergy utilizes software and AI as key competitive strengths.

Agile Response and Iteration: Through agile development, Sigenergy rapidly adapts to changing demands, ensuring products and services exceed customer expectations.

Open Ecosystem for Collaborative Success: With flexible integration options, Sigenergy fosters industry-wide collaboration and innovation.

Full Visibility and Control: Data-Driven Efficiency

Sigen Cloud consolidates data on orders, inventory, and installations into a single platform, offering complete visibility and control over the entire process. This integration allows partners to manage operations precisely, from equipment orders to user growth. The platform also simplifies complex data into clear, actionable charts, streamlining logistics and supporting strategic decision-making.

To incentivize partners, Sigenergy has introduced an Installer Points Program with a real-time dashboard that tracks progress based on installations. Points earned can be redeemed for Sigenergy products through the system.

AI-Driven Efficiency for Operations and Maintenance

Sigen Cloud provides efficient management solutions from plant, device, and business perspectives, supporting both Sigenergy and third-party devices, including diesel generators and AC-coupled inverters.

The platform features an AI-powered smart assistant utilizing advanced models like GPT-4o, delivering instant support and enhancing service response times. AI capabilities enable proactive fault detection, real-time analysis, and swift problem resolution, ensuring service continuity and high customer satisfaction.

Built on state-of-the-art cloud technology, Sigen Cloud efficiently manages millions of devices with advanced data analytics and predictive services, propelling the solar industry towards intelligent, digital transformation.

Agile Response and Continuous Optimization

With an agile iteration approach, Sigenergy quickly adapts to customer needs, consistently delivering products and services that exceed expectations.

The latest mySigen App 2.0 update introduced features based on feedback from partners in Germany, the UK, Sweden, Australia, and Ireland. Sigenergy welcomes further suggestions and plans to release monthly updates to continuously enhance the user experience.

An Open Ecosystem Driving Innovation and Collaboration

Sigen Cloud not only offers efficient solutions but also fosters an open ecosystem for flexible and rapid integrations. This approach provides additional choices and value, encouraging industry-wide collaboration and innovation.

The platform's open API seamlessly connects with global VPP providers, supporting up to 2,000 devices with response times as quick as 1.5 seconds. It also retrieves real-time dynamic pricing from 19 countries and 81 energy companies, optimizing returns. Furthermore, Sigen Cloud integrates with business applications and smart home devices, facilitating unified and efficient energy management.

