SPI Pharma, Inc. and Inimmune, Corp. Partner to Develop and Commercialize Innovative Vaccine Adjuvant Systems

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPI Pharma, Inc. a global leader in biopharmaceutical excipient and adjuvant systems, and Inimmune, Corp., a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of innate immune modulators, announce an agreement in principle to create a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize advanced adjuvant systems for vaccine development. This collaboration leverages Inimmune's world-class expertise in adjuvant formulation and immunotherapeutics and SPI Pharma's extensive manufacturing and global commercial capabilities.

Adjuvant systems are critical components of vaccines that enhance immune response and efficacy. The partnership will aim to provide reliable supply and open access to advanced adjuvant systems, addressing significant unmet needs in vaccine development and accelerating the availability of these technologies to healthcare providers and patients globally.

"Inimmune's dedication to advancing immunological research coupled with SPI Pharma's robust commercial infrastructure creates a powerful synergy," said John McInerney, Vice President of Commercial for SPI Pharma. "Together, we are poised to deliver innovative solutions that can potentially transform vaccine efficacy and patient outcomes worldwide."

"We are excited to collaborate with SPI Pharma to bring our vaccine adjuvant technologies to market," said Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., CEO of Inimmune. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to improving public health through innovation."

About Inimmune: Inimmune Corp. (Missoula, MT) is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapeutics, vaccine adjuvants and vaccines. Inimmune is harnessing the human immune system via novel innate immune modulators to create safe and effective treatments for allergy, infectious disease, autoimmunity and cancer. Their laboratories and offices are housed in the Montana Technology Enterprise Center (MonTEC) in Missoula. For more information on Inimmune's research and development of novel vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems, please visit www.inimmune.com.

About SPI Pharma: SPI Pharma, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, provides innovative products and technical solutions to global pharmaceutical customers. Product lines include Vaccine Adjuvant Systems, Drug Delivery Systems, Antacid Actives, Taste Masking and Excipients. SPI Pharma specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally. With its sites in the United States, France, and India, the company solves the most challenging formulation problems –– efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service. For more information, visit www.spipharma.com.





Inimmune contact information:

Alan Joslyn

CEO

Inimmune Corp

[email protected]

SPI Pharma contact Information:

Donald Loveday

Global Business Development Manager

SPI Pharma

[email protected]

