St Kitts and Nevis Ranks First As The World's Fastest Citizenship by Investment Programme, 2020 CBI Index Finds

In the 2020 CBI Index, the Federation's CBI Programme ranked number one or joint-first for offering fast and straightforward processing, reliable due diligence, and certainty, with an unrivalled experience of 36 years. It also obtained top marks for not requiring applicants to travel and reside for any minimum period.

The CBI Index discussed St Kitts and Nevis' limited-time offer which allows vetted families of up to four to obtain citizenship for US$150,000 instead of US$195,000 through the fund option. The report recognises the growing importance to investors to be able to obtain citizenship for their families too. St Kitts and Nevis allows future generations of successful applicants to inherit citizenship.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris commented: "St Kitts and Nevis is not only a place for investors to thrive in, but also a welcoming home for their children and grandchildren. We have made our streets safer and our rule of law — stronger. We keep investing in education and healthcare. Our economy is resilient even when faced with external shocks like a global pandemic."

Les Khan, the CEO of the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), said: "We continue to focus on what matters to investors most, while ensuring that we maintain our 'Platinum Standard' brand. Our limited-time offer comes at a time when investors value family safety and security more than ever. That is why we have decided to temporarily allow them to add up to three members of their family for the same amount of contribution as for a single applicant."

Under the Accelerated Application Process feature, investors can obtain citizenship — and their passport, a separate process to CBI — within 60 days. Applicants must first undergo a multi-tiered due diligence process. The CIU introduced a temporary provision, instituted in the context of Covid-19, whereby Authorised Persons — who are mandatory to apply through — may submit applications online. However, the CIU will not issue an approval without receipt of the physical application at a later date.

Once successful, economic citizens earn the right to live, work, and study in St Kitts and Nevis. They can also travel visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival to almost 160 countries and territories, and enjoy all the economic and social benefits as native citizens. To find out more about St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme, please visit the CIU website.

