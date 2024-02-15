STL connects cultures and communities through its Optical solutions in BAPS temple, Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, announced its partnership with the prestigious BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi today. A symbol of cultural harmony, this special collaboration will help connect communities across MEA.

The iconic temple, spanning 27 acres, is the first stone temple in the region and the largest in West Asia. The vision of this temple - a confluence of diverse cultures and civilisations - is highly synergistic with STL's purpose of Transforming Billions of Lives by Connecting the World.

STL announces partnership with the prestigious BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL)

STL is responsible for end-to-end premise connectivity in the temple, provided through state-of-the-art, end-to-end structured cabling solutions. STL's solutions include optical fibre cables, category cables, cabinets and racks to support 10G network connectivity, security, wireless and building management solutions. "Our solutions come equipped with features such as easy network traceability, easier operations & maintenance, and space optimisation" said Sushil Deshpande, Regional Sales Manager, STL. "This brings high-speed connectivity not just to the temple but also to other in-premise facilities, including education centres, community cultural centres, and sprawling accommodation halls."

On this special occasion, Swami Aksharatit Das ji remarked: "Bringing in unity and cultural exchange, this project symbolises India and UAE friendship. While the temple is connecting the hearts and minds of people, STL, a company with Indian roots and a strong presence in MEA, is connecting the temple premises by embedding digital connectivity at the heart of this spiritual oasis."

"This is a landmark project for STL's enterprise portfolio - Estelan in MEA," said Gavin Faulds, Regional Head, MEA & APAC STL. "This temple embodies the spirit of cultural harmony. It was a fulfilling experience to work for a vision that connects the hearts of people. As a company with Indian heritage, we are proud to have delivered our optical and connectivity solutions for this very special project."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/4544790/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341114/STL_BAPS_Hindu_temple_partnership.jpg