Supermicro Accelerates Performance of 5G and Telco Cloud Workloads with New and Expanded Portfolio of Infrastructure Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, delivers an expanded portfolio of purpose-built infrastructure solutions to accelerate performance and increase efficiency in 5G and telecom workloads. With one of the industry's most diverse offerings, Supermicro enables customers to expand public and private 5G infrastructures with improved performance per watt and support for new and innovative AI applications. As a long-term advocate of open networking platforms and a member of the O-RAN Alliance, Supermicro's portfolio incorporates systems featuring 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, AMD EPYC™ 8004 Series processors, and the NVIDIA Grace Hopper™ Superchip.

"Supermicro is expanding our broad portfolio of sustainable and state-of-the-art servers to address the demanding requirements of 5G and telco markets and Edge AI," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our products are not just about technology, they are about delivering tangible customer benefits. We quickly bring data center AI capabilities to the network's edge using our Building Block architecture. Our products enable operators to offer new capabilities to their customers with improved performance and lower energy consumption. Our edge servers contain up to 2TB of high-speed DDR5 memory, 6 PCIe slots, and a range of networking options. These systems are designed for increased power efficiency and performance-per-watt, enabling operators to create high-performance, customized solutions for their unique requirements. This reassures our customers that they are investing in reliable and efficient solutions."

At MWC, February 26-29 in Barcelona, Spain, Supermicro is showcasing one of several new systems that use the NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip. The high-density ARS-111GL-NHR system, housed in a compact 1U chassis, features an integrated CPU and H100 GPU, an NVLink® low-latency 900GB/s interconnect, up to 576GB of coherent memory, and 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots supporting NVIDIA BlueField®-3 or ConnectX®-7. This powerful combination of features, available in a compact form factor, makes the platform ideal for LLM and Generative AI applications and training and inferencing at the 5G core. The platform's versatility empowers our customers to adapt our solutions to their specific needs, giving them control over their infrastructure.

Supermicro's ultra-short depth 5G edge platform, the SYS-211E, leverages the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor to improve performance per watt by 36%* over the previous generation. This result enables customers to run both public telecom and private 5G networks with increased efficiency, keeping up with the increasing volume of networking traffic while reducing operating costs. The 2U front-access form factor, measuring less than 300mm, is designed in compliance with NEBS level 3 guidelines and features up to 2TB of DDR5-5600 MHz memory along with up to 6 configurable PCIe 5.0 slots for add-on cards, delivering versatility and performance and in a high-density chassis. The chip-down model of this system, the SYS-211E-FRN13P, offers a commercial-of-the-shelf (COTS) DU platform for Open RAN deployments with 12 onboard 25 GbE networks ports, integrated SyncE and GNSS timing support, and Intel vRAN Boost. The system is optimized for cost, size, and power usage, handling large volumes of traffic at the edge across multiple cell site configurations, including massive MIMO streams.

Featuring the AMD EPYC 8004 Series processor, the AS -1115S-FWTRT system brings the latest EPYC CPUs to the edge. The configuration is optimized for high efficiency and a lower power envelope, making it an ideal platform for telco and edge applications. Supermicro amplifies these benefits with a 1U, short-depth form factor featuring front-access IO, with up to 576GB of DDR5-4800 MHz memory, 2 10 GbE networking ports, 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 FHFL slots, and 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 low profile slot.

Supermicro at MWC Barcelona

Supermicro will demonstrate a wide range of solutions for the 5G and telco markets at MWC Barcelona 2024. The Supermicro booth includes systems incorporating Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA CPUs and GPUs. This covers a range of networking servers, storage solutions, liquid cooled servers, and a range of systems for Open RAN installations. Additionally, Supermicro will demonstrate an interactive retail solution with a 3D avatar designed to improve in-store shopping experiences. Other live demonstrations will include private 5G and an O-RAN compliant virtualized RAN (vRAN) software with Wind River.

Also highlighted in the Supermicro booth are the following systems:

The powerful and versatile SuperEdge system, the SYS-211SE-31D/A, is a multi-node system featuring three independent nodes, each with a 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor, three PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, and up to 2TB of DDR5 memory. This 2U system also features front I/O and a broad operating temperature range, and its short depth makes it an excellent fit for deployment outside a data center.

Supermicro's Hyper-E system, the SYS-221HE, is a high-density platform featuring dual 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors in a 2U, short-depth form factor. The system holds up to 3 double-width NVIDIA GPUs, including the NVIDIA H100, A10, L40S, A40, and A2. With its powerful performance in a compact form factor, the Hyper-E is optimized for demanding workloads, including AI training and inferencing at the edge.

The Supermicro AS -1115SV is a cost-optimized, single processor system featuring an AMD EPYC 8004 Series processor in a 1U form factor. Featuring up to 576GB of DDR5 memory, 3 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, and up to 10 hot-swappable 2.5" drive bays, this system shines at the edge data center.

See Supermicro's new 5G, AI, and Edge systems at MWC Barcelona from February 26 to 29, 2024, in Hall 2, booth 2D35; Supermicro's booth will feature live demonstrations, including Edge AI, private networking, and edge cloud solutions.

Supermicro will also be present in the Intel, AMD, ARM, Fujitsu, Samsung, and Vodafone booths.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services.

