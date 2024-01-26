Supermicro Introduces a Rack Scale Total Solution for AI Storage to Accelerate Data Pipelines for High-Performance AI Training and Inference

Turn-Key Data Storage Solution for Large Scale AI Training and Inference – Hundreds of Petabytes in a Multi-tier Solution Supports the Massive Data Capacity Required and High-Performance Data Bandwidth Necessary for Scalable AI Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is launching full stack optimized storage solution for AI and ML data pipelines from data collection to high performance data delivery. This new solution maximizes AI time-to-value by keeping GPU data pipelines fully saturated. For AI training, massive amounts of raw data at petascale capacities can be collected, transformed, and loaded into an organization's AI workflow pipeline. This multi-tiered Supermicro solution has been proven to deliver multi-petabyte data for AIOps and MLOps in production environments. The entire multi-rack scale solution from Supermicro is designed to reduce implementation risks, enable organizations to train models faster, and quickly use the resulting data for AI inference.

"With 20 PB per rack of high-performance flash storage driving four application-optimized NVIDIA HGX H100 8-GPU based air-cooled servers or eight NVIDIA HGX H100 8-GPU based liquid-cooled servers, customers can accelerate their AI and ML applications running at rack scale," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "This solution can deliver 270 GB/s of read throughput and 3.9 million IOPS per storage cluster as a minimum deployment and can easily scale up to hundreds of petabytes. Using the latest Supermicro systems with PCIe 5.0 and E3.S storage devices and WEKA Data Platform software, users will see significant increases in the performance of AI applications with this field-tested rack scale solution. Our new storage solution for AI training enables customers to maximize the usage of our most advanced rack scale solutions of GPU servers, reducing their TCO and increasing AI performance."

Petabytes of unstructured data used in large-scale AI training processing must be available to the GPU servers with low latencies and high bandwidth to keep the GPUs productive. Supermicro's extensive portfolio of Intel and AMD based storage servers is a crucial element of the AI pipeline. These include the Supermicro Petascale All-Flash storage servers, which have a capacity of 983.04* TB per server of NVMe Gen 5 flash capacity and deliver up to 230 GB/s of read bandwidth and 30 million IOPS. This solution also includes the Supermicro SuperServer 90 drive bay storage servers for the capacity object tier. This complete and tested solution is available worldwide for customers in ML, GenAI, and other computationally complex workloads.

The new storage solution consists of:

"The high performance and large flash capacity of Supermicro's All-Flash Petascale Storage Servers perfectly complement WEKA's AI-native data platform software. Together, they provide the unparalleled speed, scale, and simplicity demanded by today's enterprise AI customers," said Jonathan Martin, president at WEKA.

*Raw value is based on vendor raw base capacity of 30.72TB. TB is base-10 decimal. Availability of 30.72TB E3.S SSD is subject to vendor availability.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

