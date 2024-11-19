Supermicro Showcases Largest Portfolio of HPC-Optimized Multi-Node Systems at SuperComputing 2024 India - English USA - English Super Micro Computer, Inc. 19 Nov, 2024, 19:35 IST Share this article Share this article All-new FlexTwin™ and New Generation SuperBlade® Maximize Compute Density with up to 36,864 Cores per Rack, featuring Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling and Upgraded Technologies to Maximize HPC Performance SAN JOSE, Calif. and ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercomputing Conference -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is showcasing its latest high-compute-density multi-node solutions which are optimized for high intensity HPC workloads. These systems include the innovative liquid-cooled FlexTwin 2U 4-node purpose-built HPC architecture and the industry leading SuperBlade with up to 20 nodes in a 6U or an 8U chassis with a range of storage drive options. Each SuperBlade can accommodate an NVIDIA GPU per node, accelerating specific applications. Supermicro multi-nodes feature shared resources to enhance efficiency and reduce raw materials usage, with significant density improvements compared to standard rackmount systems. Continue Reading

"Since the release of the industry-first Twin systems back in 2007, Supermicro has consistently been a pioneer in developing the densest, most efficient multi-node architectures for HPC workloads," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "The new FlexTwin houses either the Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores or the new AMD EPYC 9005 processors, giving customers the choice for their HPC racks scale deployments. The combination of Supermicro's liquid cooling experience, extensive multi-node development expertise, rack-scale integration capacity, and the latest industry technologies enables us to provide our customers with HPC solutions of unprecedented performance and scale, helping to solve the world's most complex computational challenges."

See these new systems and learn more about Supermicro at SC24 by visiting www.supermicro.com/hpc.

The Supermicro multi-node systems are optimized for HPC workloads, including financial services, manufacturing, climate & weather modeling, oil & gas, and scientific research. Each distinct product family is designed with an optimized combination of density, performance, and efficiency.

FlexTwin – All-new dual-processor platform designed for maximum performance density in a liquid-cooled multi-node architecture, featuring support for the latest CPUs, memory, storage, and cooling technologies. Purpose-built to support demanding HPC workloads at scale, including financial services, manufacturing, scientific research, and complex modeling, FlexTwin is optimized for performance per dollar. Using a 48U rack as an example, FlexTwin can support up to 96 dual processor nodes and 36,864 cores within this rack size.

SuperBlade - High-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient architecture with up to 100 servers and 200 GPUs per rack. Direct liquid cooling (DLC) can support servers with the highest power CPUs to achieve the lowest PUE with the best TCO. SuperBlade utilizes shared, redundant components, including power supplies, cooling fans, chassis management modules (CMMs), ethernet and InfiniBand switches, and pass-thru modules to deliver the most cost-effective, green computing solutions. Depending on customer requirements, the flexible SuperBlade is available in either a 6U or 8U form factor.

BigTwin – The versatile Supermicro BigTwin is available as a 2U-4Node or 2U-2Node system. The Supermicro BigTwin shares power supplies and fans, which reduce power consumption. The BigTwin is available with the Intel Xeon 6 processor.

With its Complete Rack Integration Services, Supermicro works closely with customers to architect and design rack and entire data center solutions for HPC workloads. After the design is validated with customer close involvement, Supermicro offers on-site deployment services, reducing the time-to-deployment. Supermicro has a global manufacturing footprint with production facilities in the USA, Europe, and Asia. It can produce a total of 5,000 racks per month, including 2,000 liquid-cooled racks, with lead times of weeks, not months.

Supermicro's multi-node systems feature the latest technologies to enhance HPC performance.

New-generation processors – Dual Intel® Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores up to 500W and 128 cores or AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processors up to 500W and 192 cores are available in a range of Supermicro HPC servers. In addition, dual Intel Xeon 6700 processors with E-cores up to 330W and 144 cores are also available in select Supermicro servers.

Higher bandwidth memory - Support for DDR5 up to 6400MT/s improves throughput for memory-intensive and in-memory computing HPC applications. Systems featuring Intel Xeon 6 processors also support the new MRDIMMs with a bandwidth of up to 8800MT/s.

Direct Liquid Cooling – Supermicro's complete liquid cooling solutions include CPU and DIMM module cold plates, cooling distribution manifolds (CDM), in-rack and in-row cooling distribution units (CDM), connectors, tubing, and cooling towers, efficiently cooling high-powered CPUs and reducing instances of thermal throttling. Supermicro has deployed more than 2,000 fully integrated liquid-cooled racks in the past three months.

EDSFF drives – New support for EDSFF E1.S and E3.S drives improves storage density and enhances throughput, providing better storage performance for data-intensive HPC applications. EDSFF drives also have a more efficient thermal design than standard storage drives, allowing a higher drive density in space-constrained multi-node architectures.

Supermicro at Supercomputing Conference 2024

Supermicro will showcase a full AI and HPC infrastructure solutions portfolio at the Supercomputing Conference, including our liquid-cooled GPU servers for AI SuperClusters.

Check out the speaking sessions at our in-booth theater, where customers, experts from Supermicro, and our technology partners will be presenting on the latest breakthroughs in computing technology.

Visit Supermicro at booth #2531, Hall B at SC24.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enable our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

