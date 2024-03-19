Telkomsel and Huawei Inaugurate Indonesia's First 5G Smart Warehouse and 5G Innovation Center

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading telecommunications provider Telkomsel and global ICT solutions provider Huawei have inaugurated Indonesia's first 5G Smart Warehouse and 5G Innovation Center in Bekasi Regency, West Java. This landmark facility showcases the potential of 5G technology to transform warehouse management, boosting operational efficiency and creating new opportunities for the logistics industry to support the digital economy leapfrog towards the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045.

Telkomsel and Huawei inaugurating Indonesia's first 5G Smart Warehouse togther with other partners Indonesia's first 5G Smart Warehouse

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Mr. Long, CEO of Huawei Indonesia, and attended by dignitaries including Dr. Ir. Ismail MT, Director General of Resources Management and Equipment of Posts and Informatics, Ministry of Communication and Informatics; Indra Mardiatna, Telkomsel Director of Network; Derrick Heng, Telkomsel Marketing Director; Mahendra Rianto, Chairman of the Indonesian Logistics Association; and representatives from Bandung Institute of Technology, Telkom University, and other representatives from industry partners.

Director General Dr. Ir. Ismail MT emphasized, "Huawei's 5G Smart Warehouse stands as both a wake-up call and a quintessential model for the ecosystem, demonstrating the immediate and seamless integration of 5G technology into digitalization efforts. This integration evidently yields innovative solutions that extend benefits beyond the logistics sector to a multitude of industries. Such advancements are attainable solely through the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, united in the pursuit of accelerating the nation's digital transformation."

Mr. Long, CEO of Huawei Indonesia, highlighted Huawei's commitment to supporting the government and industry players to unlock Indonesia's digital opportunities. "At last year's Solo 5G summit, together with industry partners, we pledged to boost the 5G ecosystem. The 5G Smart Warehouse is a testament to the value that 5G technology can bring to traditional industries in Indonesia," he stated.

Indra Mardiatna, Telkomsel Director of Network remarked, "Aligned with Indonesia's vision of pioneering innovations that propel the nation's advancement, Telkomsel remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver superior connectivity, pioneering solutions, and inventive services designed to foster empowerment and catalyze expansive opportunities for entrepreneurial growth within the country. We are optimistic that the deployment of the 5G Smart Warehouse alongside the 5G Innovation Center's conceptual solutions will inaugurate a transformative era for professionals within the logistics sector, particularly by enhancing managerial competencies and amplifying the operational efficacy of warehousing systems. With the unwavering support of the government, courtesy of the Ministry of Communication and Information, and through synergistic partnerships with stakeholders including Huawei, industry associations, and the academic community, Telkomsel pledges to persist in championing the rapid evolution of Indonesia's digital commerce and economic landscape, with a focus on inclusive and sustainable progress"

The digital economy, which is expected to be a major catalyst for Indonesia's economy in the future, requires the backing of an efficient and effective logistics industry. Based on data from the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas, Indonesia's logistics costs have decreased from 23.5% to 14.29% of gross domestic product by 2023.

Benefits of the 5G Smart Warehouse

The 5G Smart Warehouse leverages advanced technologies like IoT and big data analytics to streamline operations, enhance safety and security, increase efficiency, and reduce energy consumptions and lower potential unexpected losses.

Warehouse managers can use digital twins and real-time data analysis to optimize inventory management and prevent stockouts.

The 5G network also facilitates swift and accurate communication between staff and autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), ensuring efficient goods movement. Additionally, intelligent security systems powered by video and infrared sensors ensure warehouse safety.

Huawei's 5G BTS technology powering the warehouse features an energy consumption of just 5 watts, equivalent to a single energy-saving light bulb, making it a sustainable solution for the future.

