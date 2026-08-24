The National carrier of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Royal Jordanian Airlines Selects Ramco Systems to Power Its Next Phase of Growth

Ramco Aviation Software to strengthen operational efficiency and fleet reliability as Royal Jordanian Airlines scales its business

AMMAN, Jordan and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems FZ - LLC, a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited (BSE: 532370) (NSE: RAMCOSYS), announced that Royal Jordanian Airlines, the National carrier of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has selected Ramco's next-generation Aviation Software to support its next phase of growth, following a comprehensive evaluation of global aviation software solutions.

(L-R) Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems and Samer Majali, Vice Chairman/ CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines, during the signing ceremony held at Royal Jordanian Airlines’ office in Amman

With modules for Engineering and CAMO, Maintenance - Line, Hangar and Shop, Supply Chain Management, Safety, Quality and Compliance and MRO and Part Sales, Ramco Aviation Software provides Royal Jordanian with a single, unified digital platform that will enhance operational efficiency and ensure control and compliance through centralized technical documentation and audit-ready reporting. Ramco will also provide its digital enablers including digital task cards, mobility and dashboards, tailored to Royal Jordanian's operations that will enhance agility through real-time visibility and enable paperless operations. Ramco Aviation Software will integrate seamlessly with Royal Jordanian's existing IT landscape, ensuring a seamless flow of data across all functions.

Samer Majali, Vice Chairman/ CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines, said, "Digital transformation is a key pillar of Royal Jordanian's growth strategy. As we continue modernizing our fleet and expanding our network, we are equally committed to investing in advanced technologies that enhance operational performance, improve efficiency, and support the highest standards of safety. Our partnership with Ramco reflects that commitment and reinforces the digital capabilities needed to support our future growth."

Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said, "Being chosen by Royal Jordanian Airlines is a testament to the trust we have earned serving the aviation industry and our deep understanding of what airlines need to operate reliably at scale. As Royal Jordanian continues to grow, our platform will help simplify maintenance and engineering operations, while our investments in next generation technologies such as AI and agentic automation will help their teams achieve greater operational resilience."

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world. Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.

About Royal Jordanian Airlines:

Royal Jordanian Airlines, Jordan's national carrier, was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Amman. Operating a modern fleet that includes Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners, Airbus A320neo Family, and Embraer E2 aircrafts, the airline connects Jordan and the Levant to the world. From its hub at Queen Alia International Airport, Royal Jordanian serves more than 55 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America, with access to nearly 900 destinations worldwide through its oneworld alliance. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and a seamless passenger experience, Royal Jordanian continues to expand and modernize its fleet to meet the evolving needs of travelers.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/aviation-software/

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