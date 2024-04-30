Thousands of enterprises gather, energizing Shenzhen. WEPACK 2024 successfully concludes!

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by RX (China), WEPACK World Expo of Packaging Industry has successfully concluded at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center on April 12th. Thanks to the robust development of the packaging industry and concerted efforts from 1200+ exhibitors for three days, the exhibition's debut in Shenzhen lived up to expectations.

WEPACK World Expo of Packaging Industry successfully concluded at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center on April 12th. Alternating between Shanghai in odd years and Shenzhen in even years, WEPACK 2025 and its SinoCorrugated 2025 will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center in April 2025.

Over the exhibition of three days, WEPACK 2024, along with its six major series exhibitions such as SinoCorrugated South 2024 and SinoFoldingCarton 2024, showcased the packaging industry's market vitality and development potential to the world, while staging an industry feast featuring collisions of technologies and ideas, as well as business opportunities in supply and purchase.

With a surge in both the quantity and quality of visitors from home and abroad, WEPACK demonstrates strong international appeal.

According to preliminary statistics from the organizer, WEPACK 2024 ushered in a total of 57,876 domestic and overseas visitors (135,527 person times) during the 3 days, 4,440 of them (10,529 person times) overseas visitors. Both the visitor quality and quantity have improved significantly compared to previous editions.

Domestic visitors came from all over the country, with nearly a hundred provincial- and municipal-level printing and packaging industry associations and end-user industry associations attending in groups. Overseas visitors converged from 110 countries and regions, with a new increase in the number of visitors from emerging markets and high-purchase-power markets such as Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Western Europe, Eastern & Central Europe, North Africa, and East Africa. Over 50 overseas associations organized senior executives of nearly a thousand overseas packaging enterprises to attend the exhibition, a testament to WEPACK's strong international influence and appeal.

1,200+ exhibitors synergize to showcase the global packaging industry's vitality

The six concurrent major series exhibitions brought together the strength of 1200+ exhibitors. Be them time-honored packaging equipment manufacturers from home or abroad, or rising stars in the industry, everyone chose innovative, featured, and differentiated products as the core of foundation reinforcement and self-improvement. The exhibition site unveiled a myriad of initial, pioneering and black technology products to address the intense market competition landscape. In the sea of dazzling exhibits, industry practitioners deeply experienced the current global packaging industry transformation vitality, equipment innovation code, and the future development path.

Onsite signing, deal clinching and strategic signing, a series of fruitful exhibitor trade collaborations

Full of expectations, domestic and overseas buyers came to unleash strong signals of purchase demand, and found the exhibition much rewarding. Inside the exhibition hall, multiple trade deals were concluded on site. KL Group and Hanglory Group held a global strategic cooperation press conference live, signing contracts with customer representatives on the spot; "splurging" customers purchased a total of 36 machines... "Sold out" signs were ubiquitous throughout the exhibition hall, reaffirming the value of WEPACK 2024 in facilitating global trade cooperation.

Concurrent events sparkle foresightedness and lead transformation and upgrading in the packaging industry

In 3 days, WEPACK 2024 hosted over 50 conferences and events, including highly sought-after forums, events and award ceremonies such as the India Day 2024, ACCA 2nd Management Committee Meeting, Forum on Building ESG Ecology and Co-Creating Sustainable Development, Summit Forum on "Development Trends of Digital Printing in Packaging Market", 2024 Digital Carnival Park Prepress Home Summit Forum, Pulp and Paper Market Supply and Demand Trend Seminar, The 4th China Liquor Packaging Innovation and Development Forum, Packaging Black Technology Press Conference, and PACKCON STAR AWARDS 2024 ceremony. With contents closely centered on current hot topics, the cross-channel and cross-industry conferences and events were held to provide all-around insights for industry practitioners, break down barriers, enable exhibitors and visitors, and boost deep interaction within the packaging industrial chain.

Confidence boosted, exhibitors grab booths for 2025

The fervent atmosphere at WEPACK 2024 on site fueled the confidence of major exhibitors, prompting them to book exhibition booths for next year in advance. The onsite booth reservation area was buzzing with golden booths much eyed.

