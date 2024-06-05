Tianlong Promotes Environmental Sustainability and Hygiene Monitoring with its Biolum Portable ATP Hygiene Monitoring System Series

XI'AN, China, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Environment Day on 5 June, Tianlong, an innovative R&D company specializing in molecular diagnostic products, demonstrates its dedication to environmental sustainability and cleanliness through the introduction of the Biolum Portable ATP Hygiene Monitoring System Series. Utilizing advanced technology, Tianlong is transforming the way hygiene standards are monitored and maintained in various environments.

1 2

Tianlong's Biolum Portable ATP Hygiene Monitoring System, a powerful tool for implementing and overseeing hygiene monitoring programs, has achieved outstanding performance, earning certification from the prestigious AOAC Research Institute's Performance Tested Methods (PTM) Program. The PTM Program developed more than 30 years ago provides independent third-party review and certification for proprietary test method performance, and has played a crucial role with emerging health concerns by providing a widely accepted certification in a fast-to-market context.

This certification offers users a reliable assessment of the product's performance, ensuring it meets the highest standards for its intended purpose, and protecting users through trusted, reliable testing methods and products. This validation underscores Tianlong's commitment to excellence and quality, setting a benchmark for reliability and effectiveness in hygiene monitoring systems.

Through relentless dedication to innovation, Tianlong has introduced the Biolum Pro, the next-generation hygiene monitoring system. With the ability to generate results in just 10 seconds and a remarkable detection sensitivity of up to 10-16 mol of ATP, the Biolum Pro sets a new standard in efficiency and accuracy. The intuitive smartphone design with 5-inch touch shatter-proof screen ensures user-friendly operation. Cloud-based data management enables users to monitor, track, and trend testing results across multiple facilities, making risk management easier than ever. The Biolum Pro innovates to make everything easier and maximize its value to the business.

In Russia, Tianlong's Biolum series has garnered extensive utilization in the food service sectors. Customers spanning the dairy, meat, fish, and confectionery industries have embraced the Biolum series for conducting rigorous testing to monitor cleanliness standards during production and transportation processes, a critical aspect of ensuring product quality and safety. The exceptional performance of Tianlong's Biolum series, characterized by its user-friendly interface, flexibility in application, and remarkable accuracy has been instrumental in helping the industry maintain high standards of cleanliness and hygiene. The consistent delivery of reliable results has not only bolstered customer's confidence in the product but has also enhanced operational efficiency and quality control measures in the industry.

The Biolum series sets a new standard for cleanliness assessment, ensuring not only efficiency but also a sustainable approach to environmental care. By integrating technological innovation with a commitment to cleanliness and sustainability, Tianlong is paving the way for a healthier and greener future for all.

About Tianlong

Tianlong is an innovative high-tech company specializing in genetic detection and molecular diagnostic products in China. Since its foundation in 1997, Tianlong has devoted itself to providing integrated PCR lab solutions for professionals worldwide.

CONTACT: Kaylee Zhang, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430785/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430786/2.jpg