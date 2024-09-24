Tribesigns set to make its US debut at High Point Market in October

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a fast growing and well-established global furniture brand committed to providing cozy and efficient home and office solutions for ordinary families, will make its US market debut on Oct 26-30, 2024 at the High Point Market, showcasing a large variety of stylish and innovative furniture products.

The High Point Market is one of the largest trade shows in the world for furniture and interior design, which takes place semi-annually in the city of High Point, North Carolina, it is also known as the "Furniture Capital of the World."

High Point Market & Tribesigns Tribesigns will exhibit its latest products at the High Point Market between October 26 and 30, 2024 High Point Market

"At Tribesigns, our core values are honesty, simplicity and innovation, we are always putting the customers first," said the founder and CEO of Tribesigns, Peter Wang.

"We value design that is committed to creating beautiful, unique, and functional furniture. At the heart of Tribesigns is a focus on aesthetics and environment, that is why our slogan is Designed For Life," Wang added. "And since 2023 we have also partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focuses on global reforestation, biodiversity, and promotion of eco-friendly practices on tree planting programs, committed to planting 20,000 trees."

"It is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase Tribesigns' flagship products at the High Point Market 2024, and to show we not only sell these products online, but also provide drop-shipping options to customers as well as business vendors", said Andy Huang, the CMO of Tribesigns.

Tribesigns offers a comprehensive furniture solution for every corner of your home, including the living room, bedroom and home office, kitchen, and dining room. And it has provided various indoor and outdoor furniture products to over 10 million households in the U.S.

At the High Point Market 2024, Tribesigns will present a full suite of stylish, innovative furniture products, such as desks, console tables, organizers, bookcases, reception desks, and sideboards, along with various interactive activities. Please feel free to visit its booth (location listed below).

Location: 209 S. Main Street, High Point, North Carolina 27260

Booth: T-410 (410, 412, 511, 513)

Date: October 26-30

About Tribesigns:

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the slogan 'Designed For Life', our philosophy revolves around the diversity of personal lifestyles and the importance of embracing nature-friendly choices.

Tribesigns is also widely known for its special and elegant furniture designs, most of its newest models are unique in the market and cannot be found elsewhere, and you will never be disappointed when you choose Tribesigns. With more than 35 overseas warehouses, strong R&D and manufacturing capacities, Tribesigns also offers dropshipping, OEM, and ODM services for business partners.

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit https://tribesigns.com/, B2B, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-KNRCJnmMU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502495/High_Point_Market.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502496/High_Point_Market_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304026/4905031/Logo.jpg