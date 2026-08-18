Vantage Expands Pre-IPO CFD Offering with Unitree Robotics as Interest in Frontier AI Grows

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets expanded its Pre-IPO CFD offering with the launch of its Unitree Pre-IPO CFD for eligible clients, available from 10 August 2026 under the symbol UNITREEUSD. The launch provides eligible clients with exposure to movements in the applicable reference price of Unitree Robotics, a company operating in the fields of embodied artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

The Unitree Pre-IPO CFD is a leveraged derivative product that provides eligible clients with exposure to movements in its applicable reference price, as determined in accordance with Vantage's applicable pricing methodology and trading terms. It does not provide ownership of Unitree shares, participation in or entitlement to the Unitree IPO or any IPO allocation, voting rights, dividends or other shareholder benefits. Availability is subject to jurisdictional restrictions, client eligibility and applicable trading conditions.

The launch extends Vantage's existing range of Pre-IPO CFDs linked to OpenAI and Anthropic, reflecting increasing interest in companies operating at the forefront of artificial intelligence and emerging technology.

"As innovation increasingly happens before companies reach public exchanges, investors are paying closer attention to opportunities that sit outside traditional listed markets," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer of Vantage Markets. "The growing interest surrounding companies such as Unitree demonstrates how investor demand is evolving beyond established technology names towards frontier AI and robotics."

The situation reflects a broader shift across global capital markets. As high-growth technology companies remain private for longer and increasingly choose domestic listing venues, market participants are paying greater attention to businesses shaping the future of artificial intelligence before they become publicly listed.

Some trading platforms have introduced derivative products linked to selected private companies, allowing eligible clients to trade CFDs based on movements in applicable reference prices. Such products do not provide ownership of the underlying companies or participation in their IPOs.

Against this backdrop, Unitree's IPO represents more than a milestone for a single robotics company. It also illustrates how significant technology innovations can emerge before they become readily accessible through conventional investment channels.

Unitree began book-building on 5 August, with online and offline subscriptions opening on 10 August ahead of settlement on 12 August. The company priced its IPO at RMB150.80 per share, implying a valuation of approximately RMB61 billion at the offering price.

For mainland investors, participation proved highly competitive. At the final offer price of RMB150.80 per share, a standard 500-share subscription lot represented a nominal value of RMB75,400. The offering was more than 8,000 times oversubscribed by retail investors, resulting in a final retail allocation rate of approximately 0.018%.

For investors outside mainland China, direct participation is subject to China's regulatory framework and applicable investor eligibility requirements. Because Unitree's IPO is taking place on Shanghai's STAR Market, offshore retail investors generally cannot subscribe to a mainland STAR Market IPO directly through a conventional overseas brokerage account. For much of the international retail investing community, this makes direct participation in one of the year's most closely watched AI listings difficult to access.

By expanding its pre-IPO CFD offering to include Unitree alongside OpenAI and Anthropic, Vantage continues to broaden its range of CFD products linked to companies operating in emerging technology sectors. As AI and robotics continue to develop, these companies are attracting increasing attention across global markets.

For further information about Vantage's Unitree Pre-IPO CFD and applicable trading conditions, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to Gold, Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds. With over 17 years of experience, Vantage provides a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile app, and a user-friendly trading experience.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Trading CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. The Unitree Pre-IPO CFD does not provide ownership of Unitree shares, participation in or entitlement to the Unitree IPO or any IPO allocation. Vantage is not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or otherwise associated with Unitree Robotics, OpenAI or Anthropic. The names and trademarks of these companies are used for identification purposes only. Availability of products and services described in this release is subject to jurisdictional restrictions and may not be available to residents of certain countries or regions.