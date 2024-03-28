Vantage Markets extends its competitive edge on Indices product offering with enhanced Website and App, promoting greater transparency and cost savings.

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its recent success in revamping its indices product offering, leading CFD broker Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is thrilled to announce the introduction of enhanced website features and app enhancements, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

To further support indices CFD traders, Vantage has revamped its website with new features dedicated to indices trading. Traders will find extensive educational content, transparent pricing comparisons with competitors, and increased visibility into spreads offered by Vantage Markets.

"We're committed to empowering traders with the tools they need to succeed," remarked Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer. "Our latest developments reflect our dedication to becoming the premier destination for Indices CFD trading, providing clients with the edge they need in today's dynamic markets."

Indices CFD trading offers numerous advantages, including lower upfront capital requirements, leveraged trading options, and the flexibility to trade in any direction. With Vantage Markets, traders can capitalise on these benefits while tapping on a comprehensive suite of advanced tools and educational resources.

Additionally, the Vantage App has been enhanced with advanced charting tools, enabling traders to analyse market trends and execute trades with precision directly from their mobile devices.

"We're excited to provide traders with a wealth of educational content and transparent pricing," said Lian Jie, Assistant APP Marketing Director. "Our goal is to empower traders with the information they need to make confident decisions and succeed in the markets."

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

