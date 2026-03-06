Vasant's Tea Masala gets a brand-new, innovative look

AHMEDABAD, India, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasant, a trusted name in Indian spices, has introduced an innovative new packaging for its Classic Tea Masala, uniquely designed in the shape of a teacup. Merging functionality with visual appeal, the new format celebrates India's timeless love for chai while adding a touch of novelty to everyday kitchen shelves.

Vasant’s Tea Masala gets a innovative look

Inspired by the humble cup of tea that brings families together every day, Vasant's teacup-shaped Classic Tea Masala pack transforms a familiar ritual into a more engaging and joyful experience. The distinctive design not only stands out on retail shelves but also adds charm to kitchens, making the pack as memorable as the brew it enhances. Vasant wants to bring that emotion alive visually, while continuing to deliver the trusted taste they are known for.

The packaging stands out with its unique teacup shape, complete with a teacup-style handle that makes it easy and comfortable to hold. Designed to be compact and handy, the pack fits effortlessly into modern kitchens while also serving as a convenient travel pack for those who prefer to carry their chai essentials on the go. Designed with a zip-lock, resealable format, it helps retain freshness and aroma while allowing consumers to open, use, and close the pack with ease.

The refreshed packaging also aligns with Vasant's larger brand philosophy of continuously evolving while staying true to its roots. It is yet another step in strengthening consumer trust through thoughtful innovation.

The new Vasant Classic Tea Masala packs are being rolled out across markets and will soon be available through retail outlets and distribution networks nationwide.

About Vasant Masala

As a leading brand in the Indian spices market, Vasant remains dedicated to providing high-quality products while deepening its emotional connection with its consumers. The trusted brand has delighted millions of families for 54 years across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where it is already operational in Nashik, Jalgaon, and Buldhana, with plans to expand to Thane soon. Vasant has also recently expanded its footprint into key regions of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Bareilly, and Agra. With its diverse range of products, such as Blended spices, Hing, Basic spices, Whole spices, and Powdered spices, Vasant has gained recognition on a global scale. Exported to five continents, Vasant is known for its unparalleled quality and widespread popularity. This trusted brand has consistently provided consumers with the finest spices, making it the top choice of housewives for the last five decades due to its unmatched flavour and health benefits.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927851/Vasant_Masala_new_look.jpg