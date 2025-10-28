VCTI Slashes Fiber Build Costs and Planning Timelines with Broadband IQ™ for Construction

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, a broadband technology and analytics company turning complex data into opportunity, today announced the commercial availability of Broadband IQ™ for Construction. The new application, Construction Insights, adds to Broadband IQ's capabilities and gives service providers and their construction partners the power to cut fiber build planning timelines by 50 percent or more. Early deployments with regional broadband providers have already shown millions of dollars in potential capital savings, enabling faster, more confident network expansion decisions.

Broadband IQ™ for Construction equips builders of broadband networks to move from conceptual planning to field-ready construction estimates in days instead of weeks. The platform leverages geospatial intelligence, AI-driven modeling, to simulate costs, and optimize route design — all without sending survey crews into the field. By integrating seamlessly with existing GIS and design workflows, VCTI delivers high-confidence construction intelligence, accelerating deployment and de-risking capital investment.

"Broadband IQ™ for Construction transforms how fiber construction teams plan and validate builds," said Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. "It brings together real-world construction intelligence like terrain, geology, aerial viability, routing, with powerful analytics to eliminate costly surprises, reduce rework, and accelerate deployment decisions. In today's business environment, success increasingly depends on precision, speed, and data-driven decision-making. By replacing generic estimates with data and analytics, we're helping the builders of broadband networks turn complexity into clarity and deploy capital where it delivers the greatest impact."

When one service provider faced two high-priority fiber expansion projects requiring deeper cost estimates under intense time pressure, the company turned to VCTI's Broadband IQ™ solution to accelerate planning, and improve cost accuracy. Using Broadband IQ, the construction team's estimates achieved greater accuracy at only 25% the cost of sending a team to the field.

Other measurable impacts included a substantial expansion of the project's market potential, as Broadband IQ identified a housing development missing from their original plan that doubled the addressable customer base in one target area. The platform's advanced routing intelligence also reduced costs by eliminating expensive highway crossings and minimizing middle-mile access fees. In addition, the solution accelerated the estimation process, delivering high-precision cost models ahead of schedule and allowing engineering teams to focus on other critical initiatives.

About VCTI

VCTI helps service providers maximize return on their broadband investments by turning complex data into actionable insight. Our Broadband IQ™ platform brings together market, demographic, and network data to reveal where growth potential is highest and where existing assets can deliver more value. With this clarity, providers can prioritize capital, accelerate decision-making, and expand with confidence. Trusted by many of the world's most innovative broadband and technology companies, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io.

