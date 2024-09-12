Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships kicks off in NE. China's Shenyang

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships kicked off on Wednesday in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province for the first time, and will last till Saturday.

Hosted by the Asian Rowing Federation and jointly organized by the Chinese Rowing Association and the Shenyang Sports Bureau, the event attracts youth rowing teams from 19 countries and regions, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, India, Kuwait, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, etc.

The teams will compete on the Hunhe River, a beautiful still water track in Shenyang.

The theme of the event is seeing the world through rowing, which is not just a tribute to the spirit of rowing, but also means that young rowers across Asia will pursue their dreams, show themselves and connect to the world through the rowing competition.

Participating in such an international event is a good opportunity for young rowers to refine rowing skills and learn to persevere in challenges, respect and cooperate with others, which will be a valuable asset in life, said a contestant.

Relying on Hunhe River, Shenyang has been vigorously promoting the integration of rowing sports with city views, with the aim to build itself into a rowing capital.

