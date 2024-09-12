Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships kicks off in NE. China's Shenyang

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Sep 12, 2024, 01:39 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships kicked off on Wednesday in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province for the first time, and will last till Saturday.

Hosted by the Asian Rowing Federation and jointly organized by the Chinese Rowing Association and the Shenyang Sports Bureau, the event attracts youth rowing teams from 19 countries and regions, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, India, Kuwait, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, etc.

The teams will compete on the Hunhe River, a beautiful still water track in Shenyang.

The theme of the event is seeing the world through rowing, which is not just a tribute to the spirit of rowing, but also means that young rowers across Asia will pursue their dreams, show themselves and connect to the world through the rowing competition.

Participating in such an international event is a good opportunity for young rowers to refine rowing skills and learn to persevere in challenges, respect and cooperate with others, which will be a valuable asset in life, said a contestant.

Relying on Hunhe River, Shenyang has been vigorously promoting the integration of rowing sports with city views, with the aim to build itself into a rowing capital.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342090.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim liefert 776-MW-Solarmodule für SW. Chinas Yunnan will die Entwicklung grüner Energie fördern

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim liefert 776-MW-Solarmodule für SW. Chinas Yunnan will die Entwicklung grüner Energie fördern

Der weltweit führende Hersteller von Solarprodukten, Seraphim, hat vor kurzem sein Portfolio an hocheffizienten PV-Projekten mit einer Leistung von...
Xinhua Silk Road: Eröffnung des chinesischen Opernfestivals 2024 in der ostchinesischen Stadt Kunshan (Kunshan)

Xinhua Silk Road: Eröffnung des chinesischen Opernfestivals 2024 in der ostchinesischen Stadt Kunshan (Kunshan)

Das chinesische Opernfestival 2024 (Kunshan) wurde am 5. September in Kunshan, einer kreisfreien Stadt in der ostchinesischen Provinz Jiangsu,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics