Zoomlion Reports 2025 Results With International Revenue Approaching 60% of Total

Global reach and diversified businesses continue to support growth

CHANGSHA, China, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company"; 1157.HK) announced its 2025 annual results, reporting revenue of RMB 52.107 billion, up 14.58% year over year, and net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 4.858 billion, up 38.01%. International revenue rose 30.52% to RMB 30.515 billion, accounting for 58.56% of total revenue, underscoring the growing role of the Company's global operations and broader business portfolio in supporting growth.

In 2025, Zoomlion continued to advance its core equipment businesses while scaling newer growth segments. Its concrete machinery, mobile crane machinery and construction hoisting machinery businesses all grew across international markets, with combined export sales rising more than 20% year over year.

Emerging businesses also contributed to growth. Revenue from earthmoving machinery increased by approximately 45% year over year, while international revenue from mining machinery rose more than threefold. The aerial work platform business continued to grow internationally, supported by localized operations including the launch of the Company's Hungary factory. Agricultural machinery also recorded international sales growth of more than 20%.

Robotics Portfolio Supports Future Growth

Zoomlion also continued to advance its robotics business, broadening its portfolio to include full-size wheeled humanoid robots, bipedal humanoid robots and quadruped robotic dogs. Multiple products have completed several rounds of iteration and entered the engineering stage.

Dozens of robots have been deployed in Zoomlion's smart factories for application validation in pre-assembly, sorting, material handling and quality inspection. The Company has also launched construction of a dedicated robot manufacturing facility as it moves toward small-batch production.

Global Footprint Continues to Strengthen

The Company's global footprint continued to deepen in 2025. Over the past four years, Zoomlion's international revenue has delivered a compound annual growth rate of 52%.

Zoomlion continues to strengthen its end-to-end, digitalized and localized direct-sales model in international markets. The Company now operates more than 430 international outlets and more than 220 service and spare parts warehouses, with products sold in over 170 countries and regions. Its international workforce exceeds 9,000 employees, including approximately 6,000 local hires, and its global manufacturing network now spans more than 10 bases across markets including Italy, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Türkiye, the United States, Hungary and India.

With continued progress in globalization, business diversification and advanced technologies, Zoomlion continues to build a stronger foundation for long-term growth.