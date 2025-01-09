Zoomlion Smart Industrial City Achieves Full Solar Integration, Setting a Green Benchmark for the Industry

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) announced that the rooftop distributed photovoltaic (PV) project at the Mobile Crane Machinery Park of Zoomlion Smart Industrial City has successfully connected to the grid, marking the achievement of full-capacity solar power integration. With this milestone, all parks within the Smart Industrial City now operate entirely on green energy, setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the industry.

The distributed PV system at Zoomlion Smart Industrial City spans across four major parks: Concrete, Mobile Crane, Earthmoving Machinery and Aerial Work Platform. Covering a total installation area of 400,000 square meters, the solar power system now boasts a total capacity of 85 MWp, with an annual electricity output of 65.6 million kWh. This is equivalent to saving 21,500 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 65,400 tons annually, underscoring Zoomlion's commitment to energy conservation and low-carbon development.

The rooftop PV system at Zoomlion Smart Industrial City is one of the largest in the industry, generating clean energy that not only lowers operating costs but also supports the company's high-quality development goals. Moreover, the project enables Zoomlion to apply for more than 6,500 green certificates annually, enhancing the export potential of its products by aligning with international green standards.

Zoomlion has taken a leadership role in promoting green development across its operations. Beyond its industrial parks, Zoomlion has embedded sustainability into its core technological development strategy, advancing foundational research in green technologies. Through green design, manufacturing, management, and standardization, the company is contributing to global sustainable development initiatives.

In 2024, the company implemented comprehensive energy-saving and emission-reduction measures, achieving green transformation from production to product delivery. Zoomlion has significantly expanded its lineup of new energy products to meet diverse market demands. The Aerial Work Platform product line now features over 90% coverage in new energy models.

By leveraging advanced digital and intelligent technologies, Zoomlion has also propelled green transformations across its supply chain and industry ecosystem. The company continues to lead the establishment of green standards, driving the machinery industry towards sustainable and circular growth.

With its ongoing efforts to enhance productivity and empower intelligent manufacturing, Zoomlion is paving the way for a greener future in the machinery industry.