BingX Introduces BingX TradFi, Expanding Access to Global Financial Markets

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is excited to introduce BingX TradFi, an innovative feature that enables users to trade futures on a diverse range of global assets, including commodities, forex, stocks, and indices. With a remarkable variety in the choice of assets, outstanding trading experience, and top-notch security, BingX TradFi demonstrates its strong capability in providing a comprehensive solution to TradFi for crypto enthusiasts.

With this launch, BingX takes a significant step beyond cryptocurrency trading by integrating real-world financial assets into its platform. BingX TradFi creates an all-in-one portal where users can diversify their portfolios and capitalize on emerging market opportunities, with the recent addition of new commodity assets like aluminum, lead, cocoa, and soybeans, as well as new forex pairs including USDSGD, EURSGD, GBPSGD, and USDBRL. Accessible directly via futures trading, BingX TradFi streamlines the trading experience without additional steps.

Backed by robust infrastructure and security measures, BingX TradFi offers deep liquidity, low fees, and leverage options of up to 500 times, providing greater flexibility for trading strategies. Step by step, BingX has expanded its ecosystem to cover over 50 underlying assets, including precious metals such as gold and silver, energy resources like oil and gas, major forex pairs such as EURUSD and USDJPY, prominent stocks like TSLA and NVDA, and leading indices such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100.

"In today's dynamic trends in the market, BingX TradFi opens up more opportunities for traders and serves our commitment to empowerment." Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented. "Over the years, BingX has established itself as a leader in futures trading, consistently expanding our asset offerings to connect traders with more diverse markets. We are dedicated to driving innovation and making global financial opportunities more accessible to our users."

The addition of BingX TradFi marks another milestone in BingX's evolution, blending traditional financial instruments with the speed, precision, and versatility of cryptocurrency trading. Leveraging its position as one of the top 5 crypto derivatives platforms, BingX TradFi scales up the trading space for users with more possibilities. This launch further solidifies BingX's reputation as a pioneering platform in the crypto space and underscores its efforts to cater to the evolving needs of traders in a fast-changing market.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 40 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

