Vantage Markets and NEOM McLaren Celebrate Three Years of Collaboration with Festive Greetings Video

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets and NEOM McLaren Electric Racing celebrate three years of partnership with the release of a festive greetings video. The video reflects on the incredible journey with Vantage, whilst celebrating electric racing and climate change awareness.

Since the first race together in Saudi Arabia in 2022, Vantage and NEOM McLaren have worked side by side to spotlight the power of collaboration, sustainability, and forward-thinking solutions. Extreme E is an electric racing series that focuses on raising awareness of climate change while tackling environmental and social challenges.

Some key highlights of the Vantage-NEOM McLaren partnership include:

Reborn a Trader : Supporting Vantage's global campaign, the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team took on the "Can't See, Can't Hear, Can't Talk" challenge, drawing parallels between trading and motorsport by emphasizing the importance of resilience and the right mindset.

: Supporting Vantage's global campaign, the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team took on the "Can't See, Can't Hear, Can't Talk" challenge, drawing parallels between trading and motorsport by emphasizing the importance of resilience and the right mindset. 15th Anniversary Celebration : NEOM McLaren joined in the celebration of Vantage's 15 years of excellence, highlighting key moments of the partnership on social media.

: NEOM McLaren joined in the celebration of Vantage's 15 years of excellence, highlighting key moments of the partnership on social media. International Women's Day: Together, Vantage and NEOM McLaren celebrated diversity and inclusion by spotlighting Cristina Gutiérrez, showcasing the strength of women in motorsport and beyond.

Ian James, Managing Director of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, reflected on the collaboration in the video:

"Vantage and NEOM McLaren have been on an incredible journey over the past three years, from our very first Extreme E race in Saudi Arabia in 2022. Together, we have learned so much about the world of electric racing, mobility, and sustainability as we embarked on a journey to support the awareness of climate change."

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, also shared his thoughts on the successful collaboration:

"Our partnership with NEOM McLaren has been a journey of innovation and shared purpose. Over the past three years, we've demonstrated how performance, sustainability, and collaboration can drive meaningful impact. This partnership has been a testament to what can be achieved when two brands unite with a common vision."

As Vantage and NEOM McLaren celebrate this incredible partnership, the video reflects a journey of progress, growth, and mutual support. With this shared commitment to innovation and positive impact, Vantage looks forward to creating even greater opportunities for its global community.

