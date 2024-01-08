Uniting 800+ creators globally in Las Vegas, Bigo Live celebrates a new milestone fostering the creator economy at its annual flagship celebration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a global leader in social live streaming and entertainment, proudly presents the fifth edition of its annual flagship event, the BIGO Awards Gala on January 16, 2024 in Las Vegas. Held for the first time in the US, leading broadcasters will gather to honor exceptional creators worldwide and showcase the transformative power of livestreaming and its positive impact on the industry and global social communities.

Bigo Live Honors Outstanding Broadcasters and Global Community at the BIGO Awards Gala 2024 Held for the First Time in the US Runway Around the World

This year's theme, "Win Big on BIGO," reflects the platform's mission to cultivate a global home where individuals and diverse communities can connect, create, and win together. Co-hosted by American columnist and media personality, Perez Hilton and TV personality Natalie Nunn , the evening will kick off with a captivating night of talent show performances featuring K-pop dancing, singing, magic, drag musical and runway show. Top performers include music by international DJ WZRD and performance by rapper JAQUAE and artist Emie Conjurado from the Philippines, spotlighting the remarkable journey of the creator's success. Nominees come from across the globe, including " Ucepth " (BIGO ID: MUSICWORLD01) from France and "Tractrac" (BIGO ID: TRACTRAC) from the US, reflecting Bigo Live's commitment to recognizing outstanding contributions across diverse content and genres. "Bigo Live has provided me with a supportive environment where I can be authentic," said Emie Conjurado. "On the platform, I can connect with individuals from all over the world, forging relationships that transcend geographical boundaries."

In addition to celebrating its most talented creators, Bigo Live will share innovations and progress on its platform moving into 2024. Alongside the gala, as part of its ongoing efforts to provide its users with tools to succeed, Bigo Live recently launched the UGC-driven Amateur Streamers Incentive Program, which encourages aspiring broadcasters to jump on the bandwagon of live streaming. Successful applicants will receive customized training, flexible scheduling, and global exposure, with enticing rewards for consistent content creation. Bigo also introduced a brand new mini drama series content, " WolfsFolly ", opening the doors to a new category of content in the live streaming industry.

"The BIGO Awards Gala aims to celebrate the creativity and hard work put in by our broadcasters, users, staff, and partners. This event is a testament to the transformative power of livestreaming, showcasing the diverse talents and stories that have found a home on our platform," said James, President of BIGO Technology. "Our mission is to empower users worldwide to express their talents and connect with a global audience, fostering meaningful relationships."



In an era where digital content consumption is growing at an accelerated pace, the global rise of livestreaming is reshaping the social media landscape and driving a new era of opportunities for creators. Over the past seven years, BIGO Technology , through Bigo Live, has positioned itself as a leader in growing the creator economy, which is expected to reach US$480 billion by 2027 . This year, BIGO Technology received the APAC Insider Software Development Business Growth Excellence Award 2023 and was recognized as the Most Innovative Creative Content Company 2023 by AI Global Media . This signifies the platform's commitment to fostering innovation and creativity.

To join Bigo Live's global community and catch some of the platform's most exciting talents during the Gala tune in at 18:00 (GMT-8), Jan 16, through the Bigo Live app by searching BIGO ID: music. Download Bigo the Live app (available on iOS and Android ) or follow Bigo Live on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 400 million users in over 150 countries. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology based in Singapore.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308494/Bigo_Live_Awards_Gala.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308495/10_Runway_Around_the_World.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476800/4472365/Bigo_Live_Logo.jpg