Abu Dhabi is building partnerships to attract investments, tackle global food shortages and water scarcity

Abu Dhabi's new AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance cluster taps into a USD 21.08 trillion industry

The cluster is projected to attract USD 34.8 billion in investments, create more than 60,000 new jobs, and contribute USD 24.5 billion Abu Dhabi's economy by 2045

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi is paving the way for international investors to capitalise on opportunities provided by the recently launched AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA), which is tapping into a USD 21.08 trillion (AED 77.4 trillion) industry with immense potential for growth and job creation.

Abu Dhabi Leads the Charge in Agrifood and Water Innovation with AGWA growth cluster.

Since the launch of AGWA last week by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) have announced key agreements with local and federal government entities to streamline regulatory approvals for the food and water industry, advancing it to play a leading role in global efforts to tackle food shortages and water scarcity.

By leveraging the regulatory environment and efficient licensing to ensure safe and secure production, AGWA will support attraction of investors and pioneers to launch new innovations and enable them to enhance traditional food and water production and supply.

AGWA is projected to attract USD 34.8 billion (AED 128 billion) in investments, create more than 60,000 new jobs, and contribute USD 24.5 billion (AED 90 billion) in incremental GDP to Abu Dhabi's economy by 2045.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: "The launch of AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance cluster (AGWA) is part of our multi-polar strategy to future-proof the economy, enhance sustainability, and shape a brighter tomorrow for Abu Dhabi and the world".

"We are developing appropriate frameworks and building synergies to enable investors to benefit from opportunities provided by AGWA and our soaring 'Falcon Economy' to grow and expand, supported by a business-friendly ecosystem, agile policies, robust infrastructure, access to funding, advanced trade facilitation solutions, and international markets connectivity to accelerate our transition to a smart, diversified, and sustainable economy."

Led by the ADDED and ADIO, AGWA is set to become a global hub for novel food and ingredients, as well as technologies to increase access to and the utilisation of water resources. The innovative cluster is designed to support suppliers and exporters alike, serving as a platform to maximise commercial opportunities. It aims to help meet increasing global demand, alleviate pressures on agricultural systems, address shifting dietary patterns, capitalise on technological advancements, and support global food security to ensure a reliable and resilient supply chain.

The cluster represents the next phase of Abu Dhabi's economic growth and diversification strategy to focus investments and resources into key growth sectors of the future. AGWA follows the 2023 launch of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, which aims to position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of future mobility solutions across air, land, and sea.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

