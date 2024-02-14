Adani Green Begins Generation From The World's Largest Renewable Energy Park

Operationalizes the first 551 MW solar capacity at Khavda, starts supply to national grid

AGEL plans to develop 30 GW of clean energy at Khavda to generate ~81 billion units of electricity annually

This will power 16.1 million homes and avoid 58 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually

AGEL cements its leadership position in India with the largest operational portfolio of 9,029 MW and total portfolio of 20,844 MW

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India's largest renewable energy (RE) company and the second largest solar PV developer in the world, has operationalized 551 MW solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat, by supplying power to the national grid.

Solar power plant at Khavda India's largest 5.2 MW wind turbine, in Khavda

AGEL achieved this milestone within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda RE park, starting with the development of basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity, and creating a self-sustaining social ecosystem. AGEL also transformed the challenging and barren terrain of the Rann of Kutch into a habitable environment for its 8,000-strong workforce.

AGEL plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at this RE park. The planned capacity is expected to be operationalized in the next five years. When completed, the Khavda RE park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world.

Energy from the Khavda RE park can power 16.1 million homes each year. With proven expertise in developing largescale renewable projects, a robust supply chain network and technological prowess, AGEL is best positioned to build this record-setting giga-scale plant with no parallel in the world's clean energy sector.

The region is endowed with one of the best wind and solar resources in the country, which makes it ideal for giga-scale RE development. AGEL conducted extensive studies and deployed multiple innovative solutions to accelerate the development of the plant. (For more information, refer to Annexure-1). In the process, it is supporting the development of an indigenous and sustainable supply chain.

"Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world's most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. "Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world's planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects. This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group's commitment and leading role in accelerating India's equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality."

India is shaping the global dialogue on a sustainable energy future. Aligned to this, AGEL is committed to delivering the transition to affordable and reliable clean energy.

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India's largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world, enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants. With a locked-in growth trajectory up to 20.8 Gigawatt (GW), AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. AGEL is credited with developing several landmark renewable energy power plants, the latest being the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power cluster of 2,140 Megawatt (MW) in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The company has set a target of achieving 45 GW by 2030 aligned to India's decarbonization goals. AGEL is focused on leveraging technology to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) in pursuit of enabling largescale adoption of affordable clean energy. AGEL's operating portfolio is certified 'water positive for plants of more than 200 MW capacity', 'single-use plastic free' and 'zero waste-to-landfill', a testament to the company's commitment of powering sustainable growth.

ANNEXURE-1

Ideal location

Khavda, located in the Kutch district of Gujarat, is a promising location for wind and solar energy projects. The region witnesses ~2,060 kWh/m2 of high solar irradiation, making it ideal for solar energy generation. It is also blessed with one of the best wind resources availability in India, with speeds of ~8 meters per second.

Preparing the turf

Over the last 5 years, Adani Green conducted multiple studies, such as geotechnical investigation, seismic study, centrifuge tests, resource assessment studies, land studies, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Environmental and Social Due Diligence, and detailed feasibility studies, amongst others, before embarking on the development of this site. AGEL deployed innovative solutions at Khavda, which will provide a scalable blueprint for giga-scale RE parks across the globe. For example, to address the unique soil strata, AGEL deployed underground stone columns to enhance soil strength.

The company is deploying India's largest onshore wind turbine generator of 5.2 MW capacity, bifacial solar PV modules, and horizontal single-axis tracker systems. It will be leveraging its state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform with AI/ ML integration to enable real-time automated monitoring.

Focus on indigenization, sustainable development

In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, AGEL is not only focusing on clean energy production but also on developing indigenous and resilient supply chains with significantly increased share of localized procurement, such as WTGs and trackers.

The project utilizes waterless robotic cleaning to address dust accumulation on solar panels, which will contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 by conserving water in the arid Kutch region and maximize electricity generation.

AGEL is actively engaged in community development initiatives across several villages in the region, focusing on education, health, women empowerment, water conservation, and enhancing community infrastructure as part of its ESG efforts. This demonstrates its holistic commitment to enhancing social and natural capital in the region.

