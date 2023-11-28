Adani Total Gas Ltd. launches Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project

Aims to adapt green hydrogen as an alternative energy

ATGL to use latest technologies to blend green hydrogen with natural gas for over 4,000 Home and Commercial PNG customers during the pilot phase

Project will enhance existing infrastructure, diversify energy mix, develop hydrogen ecosystem and reduce CO2 emission by upto 4%

The validated initiative will be rolled out in other markets

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders come together in the UAE for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) from 30 November to 12 December 2023, Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL), a leading energy and city gas distribution company, co-promoted by the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, announces the initiation of a pioneering 'Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project'.



As part of the project, ATGL will employ the latest technologies to blend Green Hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy. Hydrogen blending is less carbon intensive than burning gas but has the same heating capabilities.

The project is expected to be commissioned by Q1 FY24-25 and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to upto 8% or more, depending on regulatory approvals. After successfully completing the pilot, hydrogen blended fuel will be supplied stepwise to larger parts of the city and other license areas of AGTL. As per studies, an upto 8% hydrogen blend can reduce emission by upto 4%.

With this pilot, ATGL would like to partner with various stakeholders including regulatory authorities to share its firsthand learning and develop ecosystem about hydrogen blending in city gas distribution in India. This will also help in gaining and sharing knowledge on the operational aspects and the compatibility of blended fuel on existing infrastructure.

Mr. Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, "We are fully committed towards building an environmentally sustainable operation and this project represents our ongoing dedication towards national infrastructure building for India to become energy independent by 2047. This project will reduce our carbon footprint and by investing in such innovative projects, we are actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions."

