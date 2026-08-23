Gwendal "Gwen" Duparc has lifted the trophy at the inaugural Trackmania at Esports World Cup 2026 tournament and secured AG AL the Club Championship victory

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PARIS, Aug. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwendal "Gwen" Duparc has done the unthinkable and secured the Esports World Cup 2026 Club Championship for AG AL by winning the Trackmania at Esports World Cup 2026 trophy.

After seven weeks of action, the Club Championship all came down to the playoffs of the Trackmania competition. Two-time defending champions Team Falcons sat at the top of the leaderboard with 4,600 points, but after Team Falcons' pro and seven-time Trackmania World Champion Carl-Antoni "Carl Jr." Cloutier fell in the quarterfinals, the path to first place opened up.

AG AL’s Gwen Snatches Esports World Cup Club Championship Glory In Unbelievable Trackmania Final

In the end, French player Gwendal "Gwen" Duparc had one task in front of his home fans: place third or higher in the final to claim the Club Championship for AG AL. Against players representing Club Championship contenders Team Vitality, Team Liquid, and Natus Vincere, Gwen decimated the competition, jumping out to a lead after a nearly flawless first two maps. His win saw AG AL end with 5,300 points to top the Club Championship table.

"It feels so great," said Gwendal "Gwen" Duparc as his AG AL club-mates joined him on stage for the celebrations. "Anything can happen. I've done it, I've done the match of my life. Thank you everyone. This trophy is for you, for everyone."

For his win, Gwen secured himself the $130,000 prize for first place in Trackmania, while AG AL takes the $7,000,000 lion's share of the Club Championship prize pool.

AG AL's Club Championship win put an end to Team Falcons' hopes for three straight victories. The Saudi Arabian Club was tipped as the favorite for the championship since the start of EWC, but multiple results did not go their way over the course of the seven-week event, and strong performances from AG AL rosters, including a victory in TEKKEN 8 and three second-place finishes, gave them the opportunity to snatch the trophy away from Falcons in the last possible moment.

Joining his player to celebrate on stage, AG AL chairman Le Kedeng said: "This is our third year coming to EWC, I remember in 2024 we were just at the gate, last year we came sixth, but this year, please tell me; who is the best team in the world?"

To learn more about the Esports World Cup, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow the Esports Foundation on LinkedIn.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Paris, France, in the summer of 2026, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion.esportsworldcup.com