AI² Robotics Debuts GOVLA-Powered AlphaBot 2 at BRIDGE Summit, Redefining General-Purpose Robotics

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the world's largest media and creativity gathering, the BRIDGE Summit, China's embodied AI unicorn AI² Robotics unveiled its next-generation general-purpose robot AlphaBot 2—marking its first public appearance in the UAE. On this global stage connecting media, technology, and the creative industries, AlphaBot 2 delivered two world‑first demonstrations: fully autonomous coffee‑making and a live drum performance. Both were executed on the same hardware and the same model, with no scripts, tele‑operation, or pre‑programmed motion libraries.

This year's BRIDGE Summit gathered more than 60,000 participants from 132 countries, including 1,200 CEOs and 5,000 media professionals, positioning the event as a global "bridge" between creativity and technology. Against this backdrop, AI² Robotics has quickly become one of the most discussed innovators from China.

Notably, BRIDGE Summit also named AI² Robotics its strategic robotics partner, formalized through an MoU signed by H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, and Dr. Yandong Guo, Founder and CEO of AI² Robotics. The partnership aims to accelerate the UAE's adoption of general-purpose robots, deepen tech exchange, and support deployments aligned with the nation's AI strategy.

During live demos, AlphaBot 2 smoothly shifted from full coffee-making to a high‑tempo drum performance—despite complex lighting, dense crowds, and unstable networks. It maintained stability through fully on‑device inference. Its general‑purpose capability comes from GOVLA, the world's first Global & Omni‑body Vision‑Language‑Action model, enabling 360° perception, whole‑body control, and long‑horizon task reasoning.

Dr. Guo was invited to deliver a keynote outlining China's pathway in embodied intelligence. He emphasized that general-purpose robots are emerging as the next revolutionary intelligent terminal, enabled by the convergence of AI × Hardware × Real Scenarios. As he noted: "Without AI, it's just metal. Without hardware, it's just code. Without scenarios, it's just a demo."

He summarized AI² Robotics' engineering philosophy as: "Aim for the stars, stay grounded on earth." The company is advancing physical-world AGI while deploying mass-producible robots that learn from real-world use.

AlphaBot 2 is already deployed across manufacturing, biotech, semiconductors, and public services in China, continuously feeding back real-world data to advance GOVLA. Dr. Guo concluded: "Everyone will one day have their own general-purpose robot."

