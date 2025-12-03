The Sole Chinese Voice at ITSA: AI² Robotics Showcases China's Embodied AI Power for Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia (ITSA), the nation's largest industrial tech event, opened on December 1. Making its Middle East debut, AI² Robotics — an AGI-native leader in general-purpose robotics — showcased its self-developed AlphaBot 2. Over three days, the robot provided fully autonomous coffee-making services, giving global attendees a glimpse into China's next-generation intelligent robotics.

In a symbolic moment, AlphaBot 2 appeared on stage alongside H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inaugural ITSA opening event.

At the "Autonomous Robot Coffee Bar," AlphaBot 2 impressed audiences with a stable, end‑to‑end service: interpreting commands, picking up cups, operating the machine, and delivering drinks with smooth motion and millisecond‑level responsiveness.

It produced more than 200 cups daily using a standard consumer coffee machine, demonstrating no dependence on specific brands or models and the ability to operate a variety of machines instantly.

Coffee, however, is only a small slice of its capabilities. Built on a unified hardware platform and a single foundational model, AlphaBot 2 can also play drums, sort items, handle and organize objects — demonstrating the underlying intelligence of a true general-purpose robot.

Founded in 2023, AI² Robotics is the first start-up to drive VLA innovation, developing the world's first Global & Omni-body VLA (GOVLA) with leading spatial understanding, whole-body coordination, and complex task reasoning.

At the ITSA Summit's keynote forum, Dr. Eric Guo Yandong, founder and CEO of AI² Robotics, took the stage as the event's only Chinese entrepreneur.

Dr. Guo shared AI² Robotics' distinctly Chinese approach to embodied intelligence – "Aim for the stars, stay grounded on earth." He outlined how China' s rapidly advancing embodied AI capabilities can support the Kingdom's industrial transformation and accelerate the goals of Vision 2030.

He also said "aiming for the stars" captures the company's drive to push embodied AI and foundation models, while "staying grounded on earth" stresses the need for reliable, mass-producible hardware so robots can work in real environments.

AI² Robotics' general-purpose robots serve semiconductor and automotive manufacturing and public services. Its "data closed loop + scenario compounding" approach fuels ongoing improvement. In September it agreed with HKC Corporation to deploy over 1,000 humanoid robots within three years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837440/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837441/image_2.jpg