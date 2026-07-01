Altea Partners Appoints Ahmad AlFarabi as Partner & Chief Growth Officer

LONDON and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altea Partners, the privately owned merchant banking firm operating at the intersection of capital flows between Europe, the Middle East, and North America, today announced the appointment of Ahmad AlFarabi as Partner & Chief Growth Officer, based in Riyadh. The appointment marks the latest step in the build-out of the firm's presence in the Kingdom.

Mr. AlFarabi joins from BSF Capital, where he served as Head of Investment Solutions & Advisory, leading the development of the firm's discretionary and advisory franchise. Over more than 15 years, he has held senior relationship roles at Credit Suisse, Banque Saudi Fransi, and NCB, advising private clients, family offices, and institutional investors across the GCC. Across his career he has led discretionary portfolio mandates, structured financing, and bespoke solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

The appointment follows the recent naming of Nawaf AlOtaibi as Managing Partner and CEO of Altea Partners Saudi Arabia and reunites two senior practitioners who together helped build one of the Kingdom's leading wealth platforms at BSF Capital. Mr. AlFarabi will report to Mr. AlOtaibi and lead Altea Partners's coverage of private clients and family offices and capital formation across the region.

"Ahmad brings a rare combination of deep client trust and genuine investment judgment," said Nawaf AlOtaibi, Managing Partner & CEO, Altea Partners Saudi Arabia. "I have seen first-hand the trust he earns from the clients and families he works with. His arrival strengthens our team at exactly the right moment and accelerates the platform we are building."

"Saudi Arabia is central to how Altea Partners connects capital across Europe, the Middle East, and North America," said Henning Behre and Kabir Chhatwani, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Altea Partners. "Ahmad's franchise and judgment add real depth to our client coverage as the platform scales, and he shares our conviction that aligned capital and trusted advice are inseparable."

"Altea Partners is building something distinctive in the Kingdom – independent advice paired with capital that is genuinely aligned with clients' outcomes," said Ahmad AlFarabi. "That alignment is what private clients and families increasingly expect, and it is why I am excited to join Nawaf, Henning, Kabir, and the team."

About Altea Partners

Altea Partners is a principal-led merchant banking firm providing aligned capital and trusted advice. We partner with founders, families, and businesses – and the long-term investors who back them – across Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

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