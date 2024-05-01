APPRO Extends Partnership With Silent Eight To Enhance Their Already World-Class Compliance Offerings

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APPRO, a digital powerhouse that simplifies the onboarding journey in retail banking, proudly announces the successful expansion of its strategic partnership with Silent Eight, marking a continuation of their shared commitment to accuracy, efficiency and real-time decision-making capabilities in their Name Screening programs.

Silent Eight enables the fight against financial crime with AI-powered detection and alert closure solutions across Name Screening, Transaction Screening and Transaction Monitoring.

Silent Eight, APPRO

Embracing the early integration of AI-driven automation into their financial crime programs, APPRO strategically fosters sustained agility and growth across the UAE.

"APPRO is thrilled to expand our partnership with Silent Eight. The early adoption of AI-driven automation is a testament to our dedication to robust yet agile management of our financial crime programs in the UAE's fintech landscape. Preventing financial crime is of utmost importance to us and this strategic move positions us to deliver even more value to our clients." Iftekhar Salim, CEO, APPRO.

"Silent Eight is proud of our continued collaboration with APPRO and are honored to be a part of their mission. We look forward to continuing to enable them for many years to come." Matthew Leaney, CRO, Silent Eight

About APPRO

APPRO is a digital powerhouse that enables customers to cut through layers of daunting processes by offering an easy, paperless and hassle-free way of solving financial problems and getting access to the funds needed.

Partnered with leading banks such as Standard Chartered, HSBC and Arab Bank, APPRO offer an easy and quick credit application process that makes the on-boarding journey a breeze.

About Silent Eight

Silent Eight is a technology company that partners with financial institutions to create solutions blending the best of humans and the best of technology. Leveraging artificial intelligence Silent Eight's Automated Alert Closure replicates human reasoning and decision making based on historical data and continuous learning. Silent Eight enables financial institutions to reduce false positives, increase accuracy, and enhance auditability of their compliance operations.

Silent Eight works with some of the largest banks and insurance companies in the world, including Standard Chartered, HSBC, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates NBD. Silent Eight is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in New York, London, Warsaw, and Bangalore.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401721/Silent_Eight_APPRO.jpg