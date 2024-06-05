The elevation strengthens the Stagwell (STGW) agency's leadership in advanced data and analytics solutions in the region.

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a global omnichannel media agency, is pleased to announce the promotion of Moyosore Fagunwa to Head of Data & Analytics for the MENA region. In this new role, Moyo will spearhead the strategic direction of data initiatives, integrating advanced analytics and data science techniques across client projects to enhance data-driven decision-making and deliver innovative solutions in an ever-evolving measurement landscape. Moyo's promotion highlights the agency's dedication to fostering long-term partnerships with top talent and its mission to remain a leader in advanced data and analytics solutions.

Assembly Promotes Moyosore Fagunwa to MENA Head of Data & Analytics

With over ten years of experience in data science and analytics, Moyo's expertise includes advanced data modeling, AI-driven analytics, and transforming complex data into actionable insights. He has worked with various clients across MENA and internationally such as Al-Futtaim Automotive, Al Tayer, Landmark and Al Shaya Groups, Saudi Aramco, WGACA, Internaxx.

"I am thrilled to step into the role of Head of Data & Analytics at Assembly. This opportunity allows me to leverage my passion for data-driven results and my commitment to innovation. I look forward to leading our talented team, advancing our capabilities, and driving impactful outcomes for our clients," says Moyo.

Faisal Dean, CEO of Assembly MENA, added, "I'm incredibly pleased to see Moyo earn a well-deserved promotion as he continues to drive excellence in everything we do. His deep understanding of data & analytics, along with his drive to build the best solutions for our clients is testament to our remarkable growth in this space."

In his new role, Moyo will develop and implement the overall data strategy, manage the analytics team to drive the development and deployment of analytics models and business intelligence tools, and foster a data-driven culture within Assembly and among its clients. He will also ensure the selection and implementation of appropriate technologies and software for data collection, storage, analysis, and visualization to meet current and future growth needs and client satisfaction.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in Assembly's ongoing mission to lead in advanced data and analytics solutions, reinforcing its position as a market leader in the region.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY MENA

A leading global omnichannel media agency with 26 offices Globally, Assembly MENA is a fast-growing regional hub with over 230 locally-based experts, leveraging a deep understanding of the market to drive growth for the best brands in the region. Assembly MENA represents over 20 nationalities, including more than 100 Arabic speakers, making a culturally diverse team capable of delivering tailored solutions that resonate with the local audience. With offices in Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh, Assembly is strategically positioned to serve its clients across a wide range of industries, including retail, automotive, crypto, real estate, tech, and finance sectors, with a proven record of combining data-driven insights, exceptional talent, and innovative technology to deliver integrated, global media capabilities that generate performance and drive significant business growth. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

Contact:

Jess Santini, VP of Global Marketing

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430306/Moyosore_Fagunwa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430305/4744098/assembly_logo.jpg